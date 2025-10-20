New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

The second T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand (NZ) and England (ENG) is scheduled for Monday, October 20, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The series opener, which was set for Friday, was abandoned due to heavy rain after the first innings concluded.

In the first match, England's all-rounder Sam Curran showcased his skills with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 35 balls, including three fours and two sixes. On the bowling front, all six of New Zealand's bowlers managed to take wickets, demonstrating their depth. However, Jordan Cox had a challenging time with the bat, managing only 16 runs from 18 balls.

The second T20I will take place at the same venue, and while the weather forecast suggests some uncertainties, fans can still look forward to an exciting contest. Both teams will be eager to get a win and seize the upper hand before the series moves to Auckland for the final match. With both sides packed with talent, the match promises to be an exciting one. New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket Total matches: 28 New Zealand won: 10 England won: 15 Tie: 1 No result: 2 New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (WK), Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson England Playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood Squads: New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I live telecast and streaming details When does the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match take place? The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England will be played on Monday, 20 October 2025. What is the venue of the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match? The match will be held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I match will take place at 11:15 AM IST. At what time will the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match begin?