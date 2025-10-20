ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

The battle for the final semifinal berth intensifies as Sri Lanka face Bangladesh today at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Despite not winning a single game so far, Sri Lanka remain mathematically alive in the race, thanks largely to rain-affected results elsewhere. Their net run rate remains a major concern, but a convincing victory today could inject belief ahead of their final league clash at home against Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats Bangladesh, meanwhile, have enjoyed a spirited campaign, starting with a memorable win over Pakistan and pushing both England and South Africa to the brink. Although they were thrashed by Australia in their last outing, the Tigresses have shown enough fight to suggest they can challenge Sri Lanka. However, history is against them — they’ve never beaten Sri Lanka in an ODI.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11 Sri Lanka Women playing 11 (probable): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera Bangladesh Women playing 11 (probable): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 4

Sri Lanka Women won: 2

Bangladesh Women won: 0

No result/Tied: 2 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad Sri Lanka Women’s squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga

Bangladesh Women’s squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Sumaiya Akter ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Sri Lanka Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in match 21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 20. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 20?

The match between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.