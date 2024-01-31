Home / Cricket / News / Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a hospital following the medical emergency incident on the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight in Tripura and is believed to be out of danger at the moment

Mayank Agarwal alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the police through his manager.
Nisha Anand New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged a complaint with police after falling ill by drinking suspicious liquid on his Delhi-bound IndiGo flight right before taking off from Tripura on Tuesday.

The player was rushed to a hospital following the incident and is believed to be out of danger at the moment. He alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the police through his manager.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mayank thought liquid pouch contained water
The incident happened when he drank liquid from a pouch kept on his flight seat, which he thought was water.

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar said.


Detailing the incident, the police said that Mayanak felt irritation in his mouth after drinking the liquid. "He couldn't talk either and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth…other vitals are normal," he added.

Cricketer stable, being monitored
According to the press release issued by the hospital, the cricket also experienced some swelling on his lips. "After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in an emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored."

READ: Baku-bound IndiGo plane takes off without ATC clearances, pilots grounded
 

Karnataka State Cricket Association on incident
However, Mayanak, who plays for the Karnataka cricket team in domestic cricket, will miss out on the next Ranji Trophy match against Railways in Surat, Gujarat.

"He will not be playing in Karnataka's next match (against Railways at Surat from February 2). But other than that, there is no truth in any rumours going around. He is stable now, and we are in touch with doctors and other state officials," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official said.

The 32-year-old Bengaluru-born skipper has played 21 Tests for India. Prior to the incident, he led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

IndiGo issues statement
Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines, in its official statement, did not elaborate on the emergency.
 
"IndiGo flight 6E 5177 operating from Agartala to Delhi returned to origin due to a medical emergency onboard. The passenger was off-loaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h," the airline said in its press release.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Explained: How two Bihar teams turned up for Ranji Trophy match vs Mumbai

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India slip to fifth spot after Hyderabad loss

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Kumble feels Gill has got cushion that Pujara didn't

Liquor seized from Saurashtra cricketers headed to Gujarat from Chandigarh

IND-ENG 2nd Test: Patidar, Kuldeep to replace Rahul, Jadeja in India's XI

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of Vizag game

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CricketTripuraflightAirline IndiGoBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story