Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mayank thought liquid pouch contained water The incident happened when he drank liquid from a pouch kept on his flight seat, which he thought was water.
"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar said.
Cricketer stable, being monitored According to the press release issued by the hospital, the cricket also experienced some swelling on his lips. "After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in an emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored."
READ: Baku-bound IndiGo plane takes off without ATC clearances, pilots grounded
READ: Baku-bound IndiGo plane takes off without ATC clearances, pilots grounded