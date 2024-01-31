Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged a complaint with police after falling ill by drinking suspicious liquid on his Delhi-bound IndiGo flight right before taking off from Tripura on Tuesday.

The player was rushed to a hospital following the incident and is believed to be out of danger at the moment. He alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the police through his manager.

Mayank thought liquid pouch contained water The incident happened when he drank liquid from a pouch kept on his flight seat, which he thought was water.

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar said.

Detailing the incident, the police said that Mayanak felt irritation in his mouth after drinking the liquid. "He couldn't talk either and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth…other vitals are normal," he added.

Cricketer stable, being monitored



According to the press release issued by the hospital, the cricket also experienced some swelling on his lips. "After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in an emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored."

Karnataka State Cricket Association on incident However, Mayanak, who plays for the Karnataka cricket team in domestic cricket, will miss out on the next Ranji Trophy match against Railways in Surat, Gujarat.

"He will not be playing in Karnataka's next match (against Railways at Surat from February 2). But other than that, there is no truth in any rumours going around. He is stable now, and we are in touch with doctors and other state officials," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official said.

The 32-year-old Bengaluru-born skipper has played 21 Tests for India. Prior to the incident, he led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.