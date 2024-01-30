Sensex (    %)
                        
Baku-bound IndiGo plane takes off without ATC clearances, pilots grounded

According to the DGCA, the Baku-bound IndiGo plane took off without ATC clearances

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulatory body, has grounded a pilot for allegedly taking off the Baku-bound IndiGo plane without Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) clearances.
According to the DGCA, the Baku-bound IndiGo plane took off without ATC clearances.
"The DGCA has begun an investigation where an IndiGo plane from Delhi to Baku has taken off without ATC clearances," it said.
According to a top DGCA official, "the indigo pilot of 6E-1803 has been off duty till the investigation."
"The pilots of IndiGo's January 29, 2024, Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) have been removed from flying duty as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigates whether they took off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance," it added.
The flight departed at around 7:38 p.m. on January 29.
The Indigo has said that appropriate action will be taken as necessary.
"With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary," IndiGo said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo ATC Pilot

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

