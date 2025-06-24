Home / Cricket / News / How many matches did India win while defending 350-plus score in Tests?

How many matches did India win while defending 350-plus score in Tests?

Ben Stokes and Co will now have a tall task in front of them as they have to break their personal best chase record of 362 in Leeds if they wish to win the match

Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds
India's record defending 350 plus in Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
The first Test of India’s five-Test tour of England at Headingley, Leeds, is now sitting at an interesting point where all three results are possible. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 471 runs in the first innings, thanks to hundreds from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. In reply, England, with the help of a century from Ollie Pope and 99 from Harry Brook, made 465 runs, allowing India to take a small lead of just six runs. In their second innings, India, with the help of centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, put another big total of 364 on the board, setting a target of 371 for England to win.  Check IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5 live score, match and weather updates here  Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
 
Ben Stokes and Co will now have a tall task in front of them as they have to break their personal best chase record of 362 at this very venue if they wish to win the match. On top of that, in their 59 Test matches where they have ended with a 350-plus lead in the third innings, India have lost only once—giving the visitors a huge favour. But to England’s relief, India’s only loss while defending a 350-plus total in the final innings of a Test came against England, who in 2022 chased down the 378-run target set by India.
 
India’s record while defending 350-plus totals in Tests
  • Total matches: 59
  • India won: 42
  • Lost: 1
  • Drawn: 16
England pull off record 378-run chase to stun India at Edgbaston, 2022
 
In one of the most dramatic finishes in Test history, England chased down a mammoth target of 378 runs against India at Edgbaston in July 2022, sealing a stunning seven-wicket win that left the cricket world in disbelief. This was England’s highest-ever successful Test run chase, and the eighth highest in Test history—made even more remarkable by the ease with which it came.
 
Set a daunting task on a wearing pitch, Zak Crawley fell early, but Alex Lees (56) gave England a flying start. However, it was the breathtaking partnership between Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) that ripped through India's bowling attack. The duo added an unbeaten 269 runs for the fourth wicket, dismantling the threat of Bumrah, Shami, and Jadeja with fearless strokeplay and relentless intent.
 
Root, ever graceful and composed, notched up another masterclass, while Bairstow bludgeoned boundaries with brutal efficiency—his second hundred of the match. India's hopes faded session by session as England galloped to the target in just 76.4 overs.

India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket India vs England ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

