England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rain to play spoilsport? Action begins at 3:30 PM
ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Crawley and Duckett would be looking to build a strong partnership to stary Day 5 on the right foot as they look to chase down the 350 runs left on the final day of the Test.
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
ENG vs IND, 1st Test 2025 LIVE Score UPDATES: As England and India begin the final day of the 1st Test today at Headingley, rain threatens to loom large over the proceedings, setting the stage for a tense finish. With England needing 350 runs and all 10 wickets intact, the hosts are expected to go for the win, similar to their famous chase against Australia in 2019.
Meanwhile, India will rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs and aim to begin the five-match series with a statement victory. Skipper Shubman Gill and his side must capitalise on every opportunity, avoiding the lapses that cost them in the first innings.
The match hangs in the balance, and both teams have signaled their intent to push for a result. However, deteriorating weather conditions could complicate matters, making Day 5 at Headingley a challenging and unpredictable affair.
England 1st innings scorecard after Day 4:
|England 2nd Inning
|21-0 (6 ov) CRR:3.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|Not out
|12
|25
|2
|0
|48
|Ben Duckett
|Not out
|9
|11
|0
|0
|81.82
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|21 (0 wkts, 6 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
3:05 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: England scorecard at the end of day 4
2:55 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: Rain to play spoilsport today?
It is windy and cloudy in Leeds today with chances of rain throughout the Test match. The conditions are good for the Indian team as the ball could move well for them in the cloudy conditions.
2:47 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: All to play for at Headingley!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingly as both sides chase an opening win today. India need 10 wickets to win the match while England need 350 more runs on the final day to get a thrilling win. Action begins at 3:30 PM IST.
First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:44 PM IST