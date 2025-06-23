England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rahul-Gill on crease for IND; First ball at 3:30 PM

Day 4 of the 1st test between England and India will see Indian batters KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill come out to bat in what is expected to be a cold day at Headingley Stadium today and will try to extend India's lead in order present the Three Lions with a formidable target on the day.

Bumrah and co. helped India restrict England to 465 in the 1st innings and currently lead by 96 runsin the 2nd innings with Jaiswal (4) and Sai Sudharshan (30) departing early in the 2nd innings.

ALSO READ: 'Some said I will be finished...' - Bumrah takes dig at critics after fifer Earlier on day three of the first Test, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional five-wicket haul helped India claim a narrow six-run first innings lead, bowling out England for 465. Despite India's dominance early on, England’s tailenders, led by Chris Woakes (38 off 55), closed the gap significantly, punishing India’s one-dimensional pace attack, especially Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 128 runs in 20 overs.

Harry Brook was the standout performer for England, narrowly missing a century after being dismissed on 99. Dropped twice during his innings once on 46 by Rishabh Pant and again on 82 by Yashasvi Jaiswal—Brook made India pay with an aggressive knock, taking England to 327/5 by lunch. He was eventually undone by a short ball from Krishna.

India’s fielding continued to disappoint, with multiple dropped chances and questionable bowling choices by captain Shubman Gill, including the late introduction of Ravindra Jadeja and under-utilization of Shardul Thakur. Bumrah remained India's best bowler, finishing with figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs, while other pacers struggled with consistency.

England's aggressive strokeplay, particularly from Brook and Woakes, kept the pressure on India, making the contest evenly poised going into the final innings of the match. The condition of the Dukes ball also emerged as a talking point during the session.

India 2nd innings scorecard after Day 3:

India 2nd Innings 90-2 (23.5 ov) CRR:3.78 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Carse 4 11 1 0 36.36 KL Rahul Not out 47 75 7 0 62.67 Sai Sudharsan c Z Crawley b B Stokes 30 48 4 0 62.5 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 6 10 1 0 60 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 1, nb 1, p 0) Total 90 (2 wkts, 23.5 Ov) Yet to Bat Rishabh Pant,Karun Nair,Ravindra Jadeja,Shardul Thakur,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Prasidh Krishna Fall of Wickets 16-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 3.1),82-2(Sai Sudharsan 20.5) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Chris Woakes 6 2 18 0 1 0 3 Brydon Carse 5 0 27 1 0 0 5.4 Josh Tongue 5 0 15 0 0 1 3 Shoaib Bashir 2.5 1 11 0 0 0 3.88 Ben Stokes 5 1 18 1 0 0 3.6

England vs India 1st Test Day 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

England vs India 1st Test Day 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.