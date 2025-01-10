Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in the tournament

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 has seen a number of bowlers prove vital for their respective teams so far, and it will remain that way as the tournament progresses into its business end.

The 50-over format tournament has Indian youngster Varun Chakravarthy on top of the wicket-takers' list at the moment, taking 18 wickets in 6 matches, including two five-wicket hauls for his side as well. Following him closely is India's Arshdeep Singh, as the pacer has managed to take 17 scalps in just 6 matches so far in the tournament. ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament

Both bowlers have progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament and would look to be rewarded for their star-studded performances with a place in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well. Shami returning with 3-wicket spell for Bengal

Another one of the bowlers catching the eye of fans is Mohammed Shami, whose return to the Indian cricket team has been delayed due to a lengthy injury spell. Shami is playing for Bengal in the tournament. His side unfortunately got knocked out of the pre-quarters, where he bowled 10 overs and ended up with figures of 3/61.