ISPL sign multi-year official energy drink partnership with Predator Energy

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s groundbreaking tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium, has announced a landmark multi-year partnership with global energy drink brand, Predator Energy, as its Official Energy Drink Partner. This significant three-year deal, valued at ₹9.93 crore, includes ₹3 crore for the first year, with a 10% annual increase, highlighting the immense commercial potential and rapid growth of the ISPL.

Suraj Samat, the League Commissioner and Core Committee Member of ISPL, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome Predator Energy to the ISPL family. This partnership aligns with our goal to bring energetic, high-octane cricket action to fans across India. As ISPL serves as a platform to fuel the dreams of budding cricketers, we look forward to inspiring both players and fans over the next three seasons with Predator Energy!”

This announcement follows the successful ISPL Season 2 Player Auction, where Abhishek Dalhor became the most expensive player, purchased for ₹20.50 lakh, while 15-year-old Sharik Yasir joined Srinagar Ke Veer, owned by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, as the youngest player. With teams now confirmed and Predator Energy onboard as a key partner, ISPL Season 2 promises to deliver an electrifying cricket and entertainment spectacle from January 26 to February 15, 2025, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. Ticketing process for Season 2 begins

Fans can now purchase tickets for ISPL Season 2 exclusively through the District by Zomato app, with prices ranging from ₹199 to ₹499 for general tickets and ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 for premium tickets, which include complimentary food and beverages. Season tickets, offering access to all matches, are also available starting at ₹2,499 (General) and ₹15,000 (Premium).

“The ISPL is India’s biggest sports & music carnival, and Season 2 is set to be even bigger with thrilling action and entertainment. We encourage fans to get their tickets and experience the energy live inside the stadium,” said Samat.

The ISPL Season 2 Auction, held on December 11, 2024, in Mumbai, saw fierce bidding among six teams, with a total of 96 players signed for over ₹5.54 crore. Notable purchases included Abhishek Dalhor (Majhi Mumbai, ₹20.50 lakh), Saroj Paramanik (KVN Bangalore Strikers, ₹16.25 lakh), and Ketan Mhatre (Chennai Singams, ₹17.25 lakh).

The six franchises, backed by celebrity owners like Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Suriya, add a star-studded flair to the league. The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, bringing the excitement of tennis-ball cricket to fans across India.