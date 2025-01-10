KL Rahul not to be included in squad for IND vs ENG series: Reports

KL Rahul has opted for a break from cricket following a physically and mentally taxing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The Indian cricketer has reportedly informed the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee of his decision to skip the upcoming limited-overs series against England, scheduled to start on January 22 in Kolkata. This series consists of five T20Is and three ODIs, both of which are crucial ahead of the Champions Trophy, which will begin on February 19.

Rahul's absence from the series is noteworthy, considering that he is no longer an automatic pick in the ODI 11, particularly with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson back in the mix. However, Rahul has assured the selectors that he will be available for selection for the Champions Trophy, where India will play their matches in Dubai, while the rest of the games will be held in Pakistan.

A source from the BCCI confirmed to PTI that Rahul requested a break for the England series but made it clear that he is ready for selection for the Champions Trophy.

Despite India’s batting woes during the Test series in Australia, Rahul was one of the few players to shine. He was the third-highest run-scorer for India with 276 runs in 10 innings, averaging 30.66. His adaptability was on display when he was moved up to open the batting after Rohit Sharma’s absence due to personal reasons. Rahul impressed during the Perth Test, where he displayed remarkable discipline, and it led to him being included at the top of the order in subsequent matches. However, his form faded towards the end of the series, contributing to India's loss in the final two Tests, which led to a 1-3 defeat. Tough competition for Rahul

Rahul faces stiff competition for the wicketkeeper-batter role in the Champions Trophy squad, with Pant and Samson also vying for the spot. While Pant has had limited success in limited-overs cricket recently, he was favored over Rahul in the last ODI against Sri Lanka. Samson’s impressive performances in T20Is also make him a strong contender for the backup wicketkeeper’s position. Rahul had previously sought rest from Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures, with their quarterfinal match scheduled for the weekend.