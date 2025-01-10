Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament

As the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 get underway, there have been many star-studded performances in the domestic 50-over tournament, which has often produced some brilliant players for the country over the years.

Mayank Agarwal has been the most prolific batter in the tournament, sitting at the top of the list for the highest run-scorers with 613 runs in 7 matches. He has also hit 4 centuries, with the highest score of 139. ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals live match timing and streaming

He is followed closely by Karun Nair, who has scored 542 runs in just 6 matches so far. The list also includes youngster Abhishek Sharma who has shown promise in white ball cricket so far and could be in line for a maiden call-up as well. The first two quarter-finals of the tournament will be played on January 11. The tournament also holds importance, as the Indian squad for the upcoming England series and the ICC Champions Trophy is yet to be announced.

Players will be looking to give their best in order to attract attention from the selectors in hopes of securing that elusive spot in the Team India squad.