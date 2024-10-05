IND vs BAN 1st T20: Pitch analysis and key stats at Gwalior's new venue

International cricket returns to Gwalior after 14 years, as India and Bangladesh lock horns in the first T20 International at the newly-built Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium on Sunday (October 6). The last time Gwalior hosted an international match was in 2010, when India played South Africa at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, and Sachin Tendulkar made history by becoming the first cricketer to score a double hundred in a One Day International (ODI). Since then, Captain Roop Singh Stadium has only hosted domestic and divisional cricket.

With Madhavrao Scindia Stadium hosting its first-ever international match, fans are eager to know whether the game will be high-scoring or a low-key affair. Here's a look at how the pitch is expected to behave for the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 International. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pitch report and ground conditions for IND vs BAN 1st T20 at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium

The pitch at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium is expected to favour batsmen. The first look of the wicket suggests it will remain true throughout the 40 overs. The stadium has small straight boundaries and larger square boundaries, which could influence the tactics of fast bowlers, who may be forced to bowl hard lengths. Good-length deliveries might come onto the bat nicely, allowing batters to hit through the line.

"The Gwalior pitch was low and slow at the start, but the authorities made it more batter-friendly later. This was evident during the Madhya Pradesh Premier League when scores significantly increased, with 200 runs being crossed multiple times," an official from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) told Business Standard.

Although this will be the first international match at the venue, statistics from the Madhya Pradesh T20 League provide some clues about what to expect. During the MPT20 League, the average first innings total was 171, with teams breaching the 200-run mark on two occasions. In one match, a team scored 278 runs in the first innings, and the chasing team responded with 239 runs.