India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

In the first T20 International of the three-match series, Indian cricket team-led by Suryakumar Yadav will lock horns with Bangladesh at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia new cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday (October 6). With Tests against New Zealand given preference, the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are the two big names in the squad while the other two who were part of the India's 2024 men's World Cup unit are Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On batting front, Abhishek Singh will partner Sanju Samson as an opener followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. In the spin bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi is either being assisted with Varun Chakaravarthy or Washington Sundar, who might get an upper hand due his bowling prowess in powerplay.

With square boundaries bigger than straight one, both Delhi pacers - Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana -- might make their India debut.

1st T20: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar/Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi/Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 13

India won: 12

Bangladesh won: 1

IND vs BAN head-to-head in T20s venue-wise

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20s venuewise Venue Matches Played Bangladesh won India won Adelaide Oval 1 - 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 - 1 R.Premadasa Stadium 3 - 3 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 Shere Bangla National Stadium 3 - 3 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 1 - 1 Trent Bridge 1 - 1 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1

Probable debutants in India Playing XI: Mayank Yadav

The absence of big names has provided an opportunity for youngsters to showcase their potential. Among them, all eyes will be on pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who is expected to unleash his raw speed. Having consistently clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph during his maiden IPL earlier this year, Mayank had caught the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament.





ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 1st T20: Pitch analysis and key stats at Gwalior's new venue Typically, players must prove their fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection, but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side due to his exceptional talent. The series against Bangladesh will be a test of his fitness and temperament. It remains to be seen whether he can deliver the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL.

Probable debutants in India Playing XI: Harshit Rana

Alongside Mayank, fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar could also make their India debuts during the course of the series.

Another chance for Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has played six T20s since July but has been unable to replicate the brilliant form he displayed in IPL 2024. The Bangladesh series presents him with another opportunity to make a strong impact.

Toss-up between Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi

The series will also mark the return of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, whose international career came to an abrupt halt after the disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The other specialist spinner in the squad is Ravi Bishnoi, creating a competitive scenario between the two.

Bangladesh team news

It is almost impossible to fill the shoes of a player like Shakib Al Hasan, but Bangladesh must now plan for life without their champion all-rounder. Shakib recently announced his retirement from Tests and T20s, leaving a significant void in the team.

Although Bangladesh were outplayed in the preceding Test series, the majority of their T20 players were not part of those matches, so they will not carry any baggage into the white-ball leg of the tour.





ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Why reaching Gwalior's new stadium is a hassle Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been recalled to the squad after a 14-month absence. Veteran batter Mahmud Ullah stands at a crossroads in his career, and a productive series against the world champions might provide him with the motivation to continue.

Squads of both the teams:

Bangladesh squad for T20 series vs India: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India's squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 match will be start on Sunday, October 6.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 live toss take place on October 6?

The live toss for the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 start on October 6?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST in Gwalior.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN 1st T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.