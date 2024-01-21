ICC Awards 2023: Dates for announcement of the winners' list revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, January 21, revealed that the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be revealed in a phased manner, starting with the five Teams of the Year awards on Monday and Tuesday, January 22 and 23.

The 13 individual award winners, which include the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

First Set of Awards

The first set of awards will have the men’s and women’s T20I and ODI teams of the year announced on Monday, while the winner of the men’s Test team of the year will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The teams have been chosen by an independent panel of media representatives that form the ICC Voting Academy.

Individual Awards





ALSO READ: ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming The individual awards will be decided after the voting of the ICC Voting Academy and include the media representatives and former cricketers, and the votes of fans, who voted for their favourite men’s and women’s cricketers based on their performances between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

The ICC Awards were instituted in 2004 to recognise the very best performers in international cricket during the calendar year. The ICC has also been running monthly awards since January 2021, its selection process running like the annual awards, with members of the media and fans voting for shortlisted players.

ICC Awards 2023 Announcement Schedule

Monday, January 22

Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Men’s T20I Team of the Year



Tuesday, January 23

Men’s ODI Team of the Year

Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Men’s Test Team of the Year



Wednesday, January 24

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year



Thursday, January 25



ICC Umpire of the Year ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award