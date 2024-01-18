Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

The Indian Under-19 team will begin their title defence against the Asian Under-19 champions Bangladesh on Saturday, January 20 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

India under-19 cricket team. Photo: X

India under-19 cricket team. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Under-19 team, led by Uday Saharan will begin their campaign in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, January 20. They will take on Bangladesh in their first match. Other than Bangladesh and India, Ireland and the United States are the other two teams in Group A. 

It is a 16-team tournament and after the group stages, the top three teams from each group will move to the Super Six, which is the next round. Over here two groups of six teams each will be formed and the top two teams from the two groups will move to the Semi-Final. India are the defending champions and have won the tournament a record five times. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India’s schedule at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024

Match Number Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time (IST)
3 India Bangladesh Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 20 January 13:30
15 India Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 25 Janauary 13:30
23 India USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 28 January 13:30

ICC Under-19 World Cup, India’s live streaming and telecast: When and Where to watch

When will India’s Under-19 World Cup begin?

India’s Under-19 World Cup will begin on Saturday, January 19, 2024. 

What will be the venue of the Indian Under-19 team at the ICC U-19 World Cup?

All the group-stage matches of the India Under-19 team will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. 

At what time will the India matches begin in the ICC Under-19 World Cup according to Indian Standard Time?

All the matches of the Indian Under-19 team will begin at 1:30 PM according to Indian Standard Time. 

At what time will the live toss take place during India's matches at the Under-19 World Cup?

The live toss in India’s Under-19 matches will take place at 1:00 pm IST at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Two changes in India's XI

Sri Lanka rope in former India coach Bharat Arun in advanced coaching role

U-19 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about breeding ground of stars

T20 World Cup squad not final but...: Rohit Sharma after IND vs AFG series

FIR against gaming site, FB page over Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake video

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav gives fitness update on his ankle surgery

Topics : ICC U-19 World Cup India cricket team Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon