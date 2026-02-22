ICC Board and Committee meetings set to take place in Doha from March 25

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that its next round of Board and Committee meetings will be held in Doha, Qatar, from March 25 to 27, 2026. The gathering will bring together ICC Board directors, chief executives, committee members and senior leadership to discuss governance matters and key issues shaping the future of international cricket.

Doha chosen as host city

The decision to stage the meetings in Doha highlights Qatar’s growing involvement in the sport and the ICC’s collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and the National Olympic Committee. Cricket participation in the country has reportedly grown sharply in recent years, driven by school programmes and grassroots initiatives aimed at introducing the game to younger audiences. The ICC believes hosting major administrative events in such regions supports the long-term growth of cricket beyond traditional markets.