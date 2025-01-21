Kohli to end domestic hiatus with match against Railways in Ranji Trophy

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to end his 12-year hiatus in domestic cricket as he prepares to represent Delhi in the final round of the Ranji Trophy against Railways, scheduled from January 30 to February 2 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. While Kohli made himself unavailable for Delhi’s January 23 game due to a sprained neck, the news of his participation in the Railways match was confirmed by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh on Monday.

Kohli's absence in penultimate round

Kohli was notably missing from the Delhi squad for the penultimate round of group-stage matches, where Delhi faces Saurashtra in Rajkot starting January 23. While players like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are set to participate in that match, Kohli had informed the BCCI medical staff that he was recovering from neck pain. The injury required an injection on January 8, just days after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

The star batter’s recovery timeline prevented him from featuring in earlier matches, but his return for the Railways game is expected to bolster Delhi’s squad.

Focus on domestic cricket for India players

The BCCI recently implemented a directive making it mandatory for centrally contracted players to participate in domestic cricket, barring other national commitments. This move, finalised by the team leadership group, which includes head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, aims to strengthen domestic tournaments.

According to BCCI guidelines, players must seek permission from the selection panel head if they wish to opt out of domestic matches without national duty. This policy follows India's disappointing Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia, prompting the board to prioritise domestic participation for better preparation.

Kohli’s packed schedule

It remains unclear if Kohli has formally communicated his plans for the January 30 match to the Indian team management and selectors. Should he play the full Ranji Trophy game against Railways, Kohli would have just three days before the start of India’s ODI series against England on February 6.

Kohli is also part of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 20. Balancing his commitments to both domestic and international cricket will be a critical task as he looks to contribute on multiple fronts.

Anticipation among fans and team

Kohli’s decision to play in the Ranji Trophy has generated excitement, with many anticipating his impact on the tournament. Coach Sarandeep Singh expressed optimism about Kohli’s involvement, stating that his presence would be invaluable for the team.

As Delhi gears up for the crucial match against Railways, Kohli’s return is expected to add both experience and a competitive edge to the squad.