ICC Rankings: Siraj leapfrogs to top spot in ODIs after Asia Cup heroics

The Afghan spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid also improved their rankings to No.4 and No.5 respectively. They were the only others to go up in the top 10.

Outside that space, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj made great gains after returning from his injury.





Heinrich Klaasen rises in batters' ranking



In the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa moved to the the top 10 after he bludgeoned an all-time destructive ODI knock against Australia in the fourth ODI.

No one has scored more runs in an ODI innings at a higher strike-rate than Klaasen’s 174 at 209.64 in Centurion. It helped South Africa to a 164-run win and moved Klaasen 20 places in the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. He is now placed in ninth. Maharaj helped the Proteas become just the fifth side to win a five-match ODI series after losing the first two games. The left-arm spinner’s 4-33 in the fifth ODI gave him eight wickets in the series at 16.87 apiece, at an economy of just 4.07 per over. He is currently at 15th, up ten places from his previous career-high.



Dawid Malan was electric in England’s ODI series against New Zealand, being the highest run-scorer with 277 runs at an average of 92.33 and a strike-rate of 105.72. The batter, who spent 357 days at No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings earlier in his career, is placed at a career-best 13th place in the ODI Rankings.



Malan’s compatriot Ben Stokes, who celebrated his ODI comeback with a blistering 182 at The Oval, has reached the 36th place in the ODI Batting Rankings.