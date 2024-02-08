Home / Cricket / News / ICC Under 19 World Cup SF LIVE SCORE, AUS vs PAK: Australian win toss, bowl
ICC Under 19 World Cup SF LIVE SCORE, AUS vs PAK: Australian win toss, bowl

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, U-19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to field first

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
ICC Under 19 World Cup Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 semifinal

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
In the second semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to feild first against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, today. Australia and Pakistan had a tremendous run to the semifinal. Both sides remain undefeated in the Uner 19 World Cup and have overcome feisty opponents like England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.
The winner of Australia vs Pakistan semifinal of ICC U19 World Cup will lock horns with India in the final on February 11.
Australia Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Playing 11
Australia U19 Playing 11: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Pakistan U19 Playing 11: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza
Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal Live Telecast
Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the AUS u19 vs PAK u19 semifinal with English commentary.
AUS u19 vs PAK u19 semfinal  Live streaming
Disney+Hotstar will live stream Australia vs Pakistan semifinal match.
Stay tuned for Australia under 19 vs England under 19 live cricket score and match updates here

1:54 PM

Shahzaib Khan dropped

1:52 PM

Callum Vidler starts

1:51 PM

The match begins

1:49 PM

Pitch Report of the Willowmore Park

1:34 PM

Australia Playing 11 for the match

1:09 PM

Pakistan Playing 11 for the match

1:04 PM

Australia U19 wins the toss, elects to field first

12:59 PM

Head to Head between Pakistan and Australia at U-19 World Cup

12:56 PM

Head-to-head between Australia and Pakistan at the U-19 level

12:54 PM

Here’s the probable playing 11 of Australia

12:53 PM

Here’s the probable playing 11 of Pakistan

12:48 PM

Australia squad for Under 19 World Cup 2024

12:46 PM

Pakistan's squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2024

12:26 PM

2nd semifinal: Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 preview

12:17 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Pakistan SF live updates

1:54 PM

Shahzaib Khan dropped

 
Over Summary: 1 1 1 1 0 4; Pakistan U19 12-0 after 3 overs
Shahzaib Khan (4), Shamyl Hussain (8); Mahli Beardman 2-0-11-0
 
Shahzaib Khan has been dropped at backward point by Ussie skipper Weibgen. It was a very tough chance and he had to jump high up in the air to take it. But a chance goes down nevertheless. 
 

1:52 PM

Callum Vidler starts

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; Pakistan U19 4-0 after 2 overs
Shahzaib Khan (2), Shamyl Hussain (1); Callum Vidler 1-0-1-0
 
Callum Vidler, the most successful Aussie bowler in the tournament has come into the attack and he goes for one run in his first over. 
 

1:51 PM

The match begins

 
Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 2; Pakistan U19 3-0 after 1 overs
Shahzaib Khan (2), Shamyl Hussain (1); Mahli Beardman 1-0-3-0
 
The match has begun and it is just three runs from the first over
 

1:49 PM

Pitch Report of the Willowmore Park

 
At the Pitch report, Ian Bishop said, “Glorious conditions, bathed with sunshine. There's a refreshing breeze that comes from the Northeastern side that'll provide some respite for the players. Square boundaries are almost equidistant (64m and 63 m), down the ground is a significant hit - it's 82m. Bowling first gives them (Australia) a bit of time to assess the surface. This is a fresh deck, we have got a lot of network of cracks and live grass in it. It looks drier, but the early hour poses a challenge for the batters. A bit of hard deck here will get some zip to it. Pakistan batters need to be wary of the extra bounce. As it goes, it'll get slower and the spinners will come into play."
 

1:34 PM

Australia Playing 11 for the match

 
Australia playing 11
 
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
 

1:09 PM

Pakistan Playing 11 for the match

 
Pakistan Playing 11

Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza
 

1:04 PM

Australia U19 wins the toss, elects to field first

 
Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan’s Saad Baig.
 

12:59 PM

Head to Head between Pakistan and Australia at U-19 World Cup

 
Pakistan and Australia have met six times in the U-19 World Cups and both of them have won three matches each with Australia winning in the last meeting by 122 runs in the 2022 edition of the tournament in West Indies.

Team Span Mat Won Lost Win Per Cent
PakistanUnder-19s 1998-2022 6 3 3 50
Australia Under-19s 1998-2022 6 3 3 50
 

12:56 PM

Head-to-head between Australia and Pakistan at the U-19 level

 
Overall, Pakistan and Australia have come up against each other in 35 matches at the Under-19 level in limited overs, and according to ESPNCrinfo, Pakistan has won 19 of those matches, and the Australian Colts have been winners in 14 matches with one match ending in a Tie and another getting washed out with no-result. 

 
Team Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win Pre Cent
Australia Under-19s 1982-2022 35 14 19 1 1 40
Pakistan Under-19s 1982-2022 35 19 14 1 1 54.28

12:54 PM

Here’s the probable playing 11 of Australia


Australia playing 11 Probables 
 
Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Raf MacMillan, Harkirat Bajwa, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
 

12:53 PM

Here’s the probable playing 11 of Pakistan

 
Pakistan playing 11 Probables 
 
Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza
 

12:48 PM

Australia squad for Under 19 World Cup 2024

Australia Squad: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken(w), Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Tom Straker, Aidan O Connor, Corey Wasley

12:46 PM

Pakistan's squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2024

Pakistan Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah

12:26 PM

2nd semifinal: Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 preview

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup's second semifinal will pit two teams that have seen their fair share of highs and lows during the competition.
 
Australia and Pakistan have not done too badly. Both teams have defeated tough opponents like Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England to remain unbeaten in the competition.
 
However, none of their paths to the elimination round have been easy ones. In difficult conditions, both teams had to overcome difficult phases of play; Pakistan in particular had to do this in their Super Six matches.

TAP HERE TO READ THE AUS U19 vs PAK U19 semfinal preview here

12:17 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Pakistan SF live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan semifinal in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024. A high-octance clash on the cards.
Topics :Australia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamICC U19 Cricket World CupICC U-19 World Cup

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

