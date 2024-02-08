ICC Under 19 World Cup SF LIVE SCORE, AUS vs PAK: Australian win toss, bowl
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, U-19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to field first
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In the second semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to feild first against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, today.
Australia and Pakistan had a tremendous run to the semifinal. Both sides remain undefeated in the Uner 19 World Cup and have overcome feisty opponents like England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.
Australia and Pakistan had a tremendous run to the semifinal. Both sides remain undefeated in the Uner 19 World Cup and have overcome feisty opponents like England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.
The winner of Australia vs Pakistan semifinal of ICC U19 World Cup will lock horns with India in the final on February 11.
Australia Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Playing 11
Australia U19 Playing 11: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Pakistan U19 Playing 11: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza
Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal Live Telecast
Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the AUS u19 vs PAK u19 semifinal with English commentary.
AUS u19 vs PAK u19 semfinal Live streaming
Disney+Hotstar will live stream Australia vs Pakistan semifinal match.
Stay tuned for Australia under 19 vs England under 19 live cricket score and match updates here
1:34 PM
Australia Playing 11 for the match
Australia playing 11
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
1:09 PM
Pakistan Playing 11 for the match
Pakistan Playing 11
Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza
Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza
1:04 PM
Australia U19 wins the toss, elects to field first
Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan’s Saad Baig.
12:59 PM
Head to Head between Pakistan and Australia at U-19 World Cup
Pakistan and Australia have met six times in the U-19 World Cups and both of them have won three matches each with Australia winning in the last meeting by 122 runs in the 2022 edition of the tournament in West Indies.
12:56 PM
Head-to-head between Australia and Pakistan at the U-19 level
Overall, Pakistan and Australia have come up against each other in 35 matches at the Under-19 level in limited overs, and according to ESPNCrinfo, Pakistan has won 19 of those matches, and the Australian Colts have been winners in 14 matches with one match ending in a Tie and another getting washed out with no-result.
12:54 PM
Australia playing 11 Probables
Here’s the probable playing 11 of Australia
Australia playing 11 Probables
Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Raf MacMillan, Harkirat Bajwa, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
12:53 PM
Here’s the probable playing 11 of Pakistan
Pakistan playing 11 Probables
Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza
12:48 PM
Australia squad for Under 19 World Cup 2024
Australia Squad: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken(w), Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Tom Straker, Aidan O Connor, Corey Wasley
12:46 PM
Pakistan's squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2024
Pakistan Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah
12:26 PM
2nd semifinal: Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 preview
The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup's second semifinal will pit two teams that have seen their fair share of highs and lows during the competition.
Australia and Pakistan have not done too badly. Both teams have defeated tough opponents like Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England to remain unbeaten in the competition.
However, none of their paths to the elimination round have been easy ones. In difficult conditions, both teams had to overcome difficult phases of play; Pakistan in particular had to do this in their Super Six matches.
TAP HERE TO READ THE AUS U19 vs PAK U19 semfinal preview here
TAP HERE TO READ THE AUS U19 vs PAK U19 semfinal preview here
12:17 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Pakistan SF live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan semifinal in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024. A high-octance clash on the cards.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:15 PM IST