ICC Under 19 World Cup SF LIVE SCORE, AUS vs PAK: Australian win toss, bowl

In the second semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to feild first against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, today.



Australia and Pakistan had a tremendous run to the semifinal. Both sides remain undefeated in the Uner 19 World Cup and have overcome feisty opponents like England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

Australia Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Playing 11

Australia U19 Playing 11: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Pakistan U19 Playing 11: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza

Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal Live Telecast

Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the AUS u19 vs PAK u19 semifinal with English commentary.

AUS u19 vs PAK u19 semfinal Live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Australia vs Pakistan semifinal match.

Stay tuned for Australia under 19 vs England under 19 live cricket score and match updates here

The winner of Australia vs Pakistan semifinal of ICC U19 World Cup will lock horns with India in the final on February 11.