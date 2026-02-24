ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule, groups, venue and streaming

6 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 3:36 PM IST
The complete fixture list for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has now been finalised after the conclusion of the qualifying tournament in Nepal. With the 12 participating teams officially confirmed, anticipation is building for what is set to be a defining summer for women’s cricket.
Host nation England will welcome Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, all of whom sealed their qualification through a highly competitive campaign. Notably, the strong European representation means that one-third of the teams competing this year come from Europe, a significant milestone for the region’s development in the women’s game. ICC Women's T20 World Cup groups
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland
Historic Home Nations Showdown
One of the standout fixtures of the group stage will see England face Scotland at Headingley on 20 June. This encounter will mark the first time the two sides have met in either a men’s or women’s World Cup hosted in England.
The match is expected to generate considerable excitement, with Scottish standouts Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood preparing to challenge the hosts in front of what promises to be a lively crowd.
Ireland’s campaign begins with a compelling all-Celtic encounter against Scotland at Old Trafford on 13 June. They will then head south to meet England at the Hampshire Bowl on 16 June.
That fixture forms part of an action-packed double-header, with reigning champions New Zealand facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day.
Bangladesh Eye Strong Group Campaign
Bangladesh, who advanced through the qualifiers without suffering defeat, enter Group 2 aiming to continue their upward trajectory. Regular participants in recent editions of the tournament, they face challenging group-stage encounters.
Key matches include a contest against Australia at Headingley on 17 June and a clash with an in-form India side at Old Trafford on 25 June.
Netherlands Ready for Historic Debut
The Netherlands will compete in their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, marking a major achievement for Dutch cricket. Among their exciting talents is Yorkshire-based Sterre Kallis, who will experience global competition on home soil.
Their group-stage schedule includes high-profile matches against India at Headingley on 17 June and Australia at the Hampshire Bowl on 20 June.
The four newly qualified teams join England, Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the 12-team tournament.
Running from 12 June to 5 July, matches will be staged across England and Wales, promising weeks of top-tier international cricket and another landmark chapter in the continued growth of the women’s game. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and streaming details When will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begin? The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin from June 12th, 2026. How many teams are taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? 12 teams are participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Where is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 being held in June, 2026? England are hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in June. Where will the live telecast of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live telecast for theICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where will the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live streaming for theICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHostar app and website in India.