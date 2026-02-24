T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs PAK pitch report and Pallekele Stadium stats

England and Pakistan are set to face each other in Match 45 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, February 24.

England come into the clash with plenty of confidence following a dominant 51-run victory over Sri Lanka. Batting first, the English side managed 146/9, with Phil Salt playing a composed innings of 62 runs to stabilize the top order. Although the total was slightly below par, England’s bowlers seized control early, particularly in the powerplay. Will Jacks delivered a standout performance with 3 wickets for 22 runs, while Jofra Archer dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order.

The visitors were reduced to 34/5 inside six overs and never recovered, eventually being bowled out for just 95 in 16.4 overs. The emphatic win gave England two crucial points and a significant boost to their net run rate.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table: PAK, SL, ENG, NZ rankings Pakistan, however, have yet to find their rhythm in the Super Eights. Their opening match against New Zealand in Colombo was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. As a result, both sides shared one point, leaving Pakistan eager to regain momentum and make a strong start in this second phase of the tournament. This match against England presents an important opportunity for them to assert themselves.

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pallekele Stadium pitch report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is widely regarded as a batter-friendly ground, with T20 scores often surpassing 150. The pitch provides good pace and carry, enabling batters to play their shots confidently once they get their eye in.

Bowlers must remain precise with their lines and lengths, as any lapses are likely to be exploited. Although pacers may receive some early assistance, the overall conditions predominantly favour batting, making it a high-scoring venue.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele Stadium, Sri Lanka

This will be England and Pakistan's first T20I encounter against each other at this venue on Tuesday in Pallekele.

Most recent T20I match at Pallekele Stadium

The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele Stadium, was the Super 8 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand. The match was called off due persistent rain on the night.