ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announced, here's how to buy tickets online



The 50-over tournament will begin on October 5 and will conclude on November 19. The first match of the tournament will be played between 2019 finalist England and New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 15. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will take place in India later this year.

India is to play its first match against Australia on November 8. India will host Pakistan for the first time in the past seven years and play against its biggest rival on October 15.

How to book online tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?

Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will soon be available on its official website or application. Tickets will be available on platforms like Paytm, PayTM Insider, the Book My Show app and the official websites of ICC. According to an Economic Times report, tickets will mostly be sold online and very limited tickets will be available for offline purchases.

The cost of a ticket could be around Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per ticket depending on the venue of the match. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues



Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium

Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association Stadium

Indore: Holkar Stadium

Rajkot: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

India vs Australia- 8th October

India vs Afghanistan- 11th October

India vs Pakistan- 15th October

India vs Bangladesh - 19th October

India vs New Zealand- 22nd October

India vs England- 29th October

India vs TBD (winner qualifier 2)- 2nd November

India vs South Africa- 5th November

India vs TBD (winner qualifier 1)- 11th November