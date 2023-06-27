ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announced, here's how to buy tickets online

How to book online tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?
- Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will soon be available on its official website or application.
- Tickets will be available on platforms like Paytm, PayTM Insider, the Book My Show app and the official websites of ICC.
- According to an Economic Times report, tickets will mostly be sold online and very limited tickets will be available for offline purchases.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues
- Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Kolkata: Eden Gardens
- Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium
- Delhi: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
- Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
- Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association Stadium
- Indore: Holkar Stadium
- Rajkot: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
- Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium
India's matches in ICC World Cup 2023
- India vs Australia- 8th October
- India vs Afghanistan- 11th October
- India vs Pakistan- 15th October
- India vs Bangladesh - 19th October
- India vs New Zealand- 22nd October
- India vs England- 29th October
- India vs TBD (winner qualifier 2)- 2nd November
- India vs South Africa- 5th November
- India vs TBD (winner qualifier 1)- 11th November