ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announced, here's how to buy tickets online

ICC announced the schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which starts on October 5 and will conclude on November 19. Check how to purchase tickets online

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
ICC logo (Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will take place in India later this year.
 
The 50-over tournament will begin on October 5 and will conclude on November 19. The first match of the tournament will be played between 2019 finalist England and New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 15. 

India is to play its first match against Australia on November 8. India will host Pakistan for the first time in the past seven years and play against its biggest rival on October 15.

How to book online tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?

  1. Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will soon be available on its official website or application. 
  2. Tickets will be available on platforms like Paytm, PayTM Insider, the Book My Show app and the official websites of ICC. 
  3. According to an Economic Times report, tickets will mostly be sold online and very limited tickets will be available for offline purchases.

The cost of a ticket could be around Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per ticket depending on the venue of the match. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues

Here is the list of stadiums selected for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
  • Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
  • Kolkata: Eden Gardens
  • Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium
  • Delhi: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
  • Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
  • Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association Stadium
  • Indore: Holkar Stadium
  • Rajkot: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
  • Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

India's matches in ICC World Cup 2023

  • India vs Australia- 8th October
  • India vs Afghanistan- 11th October
  • India vs Pakistan- 15th October
  • India vs Bangladesh - 19th October
  • India vs New Zealand- 22nd October
  • India vs England- 29th October
  • India vs TBD (winner qualifier 2)- 2nd November
  • India vs South Africa- 5th November
  • India vs TBD (winner qualifier 1)- 11th November

Where to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
ICC World Cup 2023 can also be streamed for free on Hotstar and Star Sports networks.


First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

