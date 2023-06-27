ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule announced: India vs Pakistan on Oct 15



Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The World Cup will kick off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. A total of 10 teams will participate in the event. the first eight have already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.



Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3.



The India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Then, India will face Bangladesh at MCA Stadium, Pune, on October 19. After Australia, India will play against Afghanistan on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.



On October 29, India will face England in Lucknow. India will then go up against New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala.

Full schedule for Men's World Cup 2023

Here is the full schedule for ICC Men's World Cup 2023: