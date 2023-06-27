Home / Cricket / News / ICC rejects Pakistan's request to change venue of their Word Cup matches

ICC rejects Pakistan's request to change venue of their Word Cup matches

As per wishes of the Pakistan team management, PCB had asked ICC and BCCI to reschedule its match against Afghanistan from Chennai to Bengaluru and the game against Australia from Bengaluru to Chennai

Press Trust of India Karachi
The Pakistan team management had concerns that given the Chepauk's history of helping spinners, it would leave the side at a disadvantage against Afghanistan, who have quality spinners

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All of the objections raised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the schedule and venues for the national team team in the ODI World Cup in India have been rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the final schedule of the World Cup released on Tuesday by the ICC and BCCI, Pakistan's match against India is scheduled in Ahmedabad as proposed in the draft earlier while PCB's request to switch venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia have been ignored.

As per wishes of the Pakistan team management, the PCB had asked ICC and BCCI to reschedule its match against Afghanistan from Chennai to Bengaluru and the game against Australia from Bengaluru to Chennai.

The Pakistan team management had concerns that given the Chepauk's history of helping spinners, it would leave the side at a disadvantage against Afghanistan, who have quality spinners.

But none of Pakistan's objections or requests have been paid heed to and even the semi finals have been scheduled in Mumbai and Kolkata although the PCB has conveyed to the ICC it is not comfortable playing in Mumbai due to political and diplomatic reasons.

The ICC not entertaining Pakistan's request was on expected lines as it usually addresses concerns over venues on potential security threat and not on cricketing grounds.

With the elections for the post of PCB chairman now postponed at least until July 17, it remains to be seen how the board reacts to the World Cup schedule announcement.

An official source however made it clear that the schedule would be sent to the government for clearance.

Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance, he said.

He said until now the government had not issued any NOC to the PCB to travel to India and since it was a sensitive issue the board can only move forward after geting clear directives from its government.

We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India, he reminded.

Pakistan last played in India in 2016 in the T20 World Cup.

With the Balochistan High Court issuing a stay order against the holding of elections for the chairman's seat on Monday on petitions filed by two former members of the PCB's cricket management committee, confusion reigns in Pakistan cricket over how it will react to the WC schedule.

At present the board is being run by interim chairman, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

Zaka Ashraf, nominated for the chairman's post, has to win votes of the board of governors to officially take charge of the key post.

Also Read

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

Road to ODI World Cup 2023: Know all about the Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: Australia, Belgium through to SF

Hockey World Cup Semis Highlights: Belgium beat the Dutch; GER go past AUS

ICC ODI World Cup: Ahmedabad to host final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semis

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule announced: India vs Pakistan on Oct 15

Land acquisition for cricket stadium in Varanasi completed: UP govt

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

CWC Qualifier: Highest super over score, most 5-wicket hauls and more

Topics :ICCICC World CupICC ODI World Cup 2023Pakistan

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story