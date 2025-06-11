ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa playing 11, player matchups

ALSO READ: ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS pitch report, Lord's stadium key stats The ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 will take place on Wednesday, June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, marking the venue’s first time hosting a WTC final. Defending champions Australia will take on South Africa in a high-stakes showdown. Pat Cummins’ side, with a settled and experienced XI, start as favourites, aiming to retain the mace after their 2023 triumph. Temba Bavuma leads South Africa into their maiden WTC final, with the Proteas looking to end their long ICC title drought since 1998. Despite facing criticism for an “easy route,” South Africa arrive on the back of seven straight Test wins. With history, legacy, and a world title on the line, this promises to be a classic clash between two proud Test nations.

Temba Bavuma Test Captaincy Record Matches: 9

Wins: 8

Losses: 0

Draws: 1

Win percentage: 88.89% Pat Cummins Test Captaincy Record Matches: 31

Wins: 18

Losses: 7

No result: 5

Win percentage: 72% SA playing 11 vs AUS South African skipper Temba Bavuma announced the Proteas’ playing XI a day before the match. The skipper is set to open the innings with Aiden Markram, while Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Kyle Verreynne will take care of the middle order. Keshav Maharaj will take the field as the lone spinner for the South African side, while Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi will handle the pace department.

SA probable 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi SA full squad, ICC WTC 2025 Final: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy AUS playing 11 vs SA Similar to South Africa, Aussie skipper Cummins also announced his playing XI a day before. In a surprising move, Marnus Labuschagne will open the innings with Usman Khawaja, while the returning Cameron Green will take up the number three spot. Smith will return to the number four position, while Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey will form the rest of the middle order. Nathan Lyon will lead the spin department, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will form the pace trio of the defending champions.