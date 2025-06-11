Home / Cricket / News / ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa playing 11, player matchups

ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa playing 11, player matchups

Dive into the key player battles and probable line-ups ahead of Australia vs South Africa in the ICC WTC 2025 Final. Use these insights to build your fantasy team for this high-stakes clash

Aditya Kaushik
Jun 11 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
The ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 will take place on Wednesday, June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, marking the venue’s first time hosting a WTC final. Defending champions Australia will take on South Africa in a high-stakes showdown. Pat Cummins’ side, with a settled and experienced XI, start as favourites, aiming to retain the mace after their 2023 triumph. Temba Bavuma leads South Africa into their maiden WTC final, with the Proteas looking to end their long ICC title drought since 1998. Despite facing criticism for an “easy route,” South Africa arrive on the back of seven straight Test wins. With history, legacy, and a world title on the line, this promises to be a classic clash between two proud Test nations. 
 
Temba Bavuma Test Captaincy Record
  • Matches: 9
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 0
  • Draws: 1
  • Win percentage: 88.89%
Pat Cummins Test Captaincy Record
  • Matches: 31
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses: 7
  • No result: 5
  • Win percentage: 72%
SA playing 11 vs AUS
 
South African skipper Temba Bavuma announced the Proteas’ playing XI a day before the match. The skipper is set to open the innings with Aiden Markram, while Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Kyle Verreynne will take care of the middle order. Keshav Maharaj will take the field as the lone spinner for the South African side, while Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi will handle the pace department.
 
SA probable 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
 
SA full squad, ICC WTC 2025 Final: 
Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy
 
AUS playing 11 vs SA 
Similar to South Africa, Aussie skipper Cummins also announced his playing XI a day before. In a surprising move, Marnus Labuschagne will open the innings with Usman Khawaja, while the returning Cameron Green will take up the number three spot. Smith will return to the number four position, while Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey will form the rest of the middle order. Nathan Lyon will lead the spin department, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will form the pace trio of the defending champions.
 
AUS probable 11: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
 
AUS full squad, ICC WTC 2025 Final: 
Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann
 
SA vs AUS: Key player battles to watch 
Batter Bowler Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg
Usman Khawaja Kagiso Rabada 154 319 5 249 20 0 48.3 30.8
Usman Khawaja Keshav Maharaj 151 218 3 145 17 4 69.3 50.3
Usman Khawaja Lungi Ngidi 13 68 0 61 2 0 19.1 -
Aiden Markram Pat Cummins 90 123 4 76 9 0 73.2 22.5
Aiden Markram Josh Hazlewood 100 191 2 147 14 0 52.4 50
Aiden Markram Mitchell Starc 82 112 1 81 15 0 73.2 82
Temba Bavuma Mitchell Starc 89 158 2 119 11 0 56.3 44.5
Temba Bavuma Josh Hazlewood 46 118 2 98 6 0 39 23
Temba Bavuma Pat Cummins 56 137 1 110 7 0 40.9 56
Travis Head Lungi Ngidi 29 14 0 5 5 1 207.1 -
Travis Head Keshav Maharaj 29 28 0 16 5 0 103.6 -
Travis Head Kagiso Rabada 56 49 2 30 8 0 114.3 28
Steven Smith Kagiso Rabada 128 262 4 207 16 2 48.9 32
Steven Smith Keshav Maharaj 132 290 4 217 10 3 45.5 33
Steven Smith Lungi Ngidi 33 51 0 39 6 0 64.7 -
 

Jun 11 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

