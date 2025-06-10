Australia's experience in England will help them in WTC final: Harbhajan

ALSO READ: ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS live time, date, venue and live streaming As the ICC World Test Championship final 2025 inches closer, the cricketing world awaits a classic contest between defending champions Australia and a determined South African outfit. The summit clash at Lord’s promises high-quality cricket, tense moments and individual brilliance. While South Africa have shown remarkable growth under Temba Bavuma, many believe Australia still carry a crucial edge — thanks to their familiarity with English conditions and past success in big-match scenarios. Former cricketers and current JioStar experts Aakash Chopra and Harbhajan Singh shared their insights on Star Sports and JioHotstar ahead of the marquee clash. They pointed to key factors like Pat Cummins’ all-round value, Australia’s mental strength, and the threat posed by match-winners like Travis Head and Nathan Lyon as possible deciders in this much-anticipated final.

Cummins’ all-round presence a major asset Aakash Chopra believes Pat Cummins stands out not just for his bowling but for his multi-dimensional impact on the game. He noted that Cummins has a knack for breaking partnerships at crucial stages and contributes with the bat down the order as well. Chopra underlined that Cummins' leadership plays a central role in keeping the opposition under pressure throughout the match. Australia’s experience in English conditions will count Harbhajan Singh pointed out that Australia’s familiarity with English conditions, owing to frequent tours and past WTC finals, gives them an edge. He remarked that having played high-stakes cricket in England, especially the Ashes, the Aussies know how to adapt and strategise better than most. He felt this experience would be invaluable against a less-exposed South African side.