We need to look at this week as celebration piece: Lyon ahead of WTC final

Nathan Lyon said he views the ICC World Test Championship final not just as a title decider, but another rung in Australia's climb toward all-time greatness

Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final is not just a contest for the title, but a moment to appreciate Australia’s journey over the last two years. As Australia prepares to defend their crown against South Africa at Lord’s, Lyon said the team should see this occasion as a celebration of consistency and resilience across formats and conditions. The 37-year-old off-spinner, who was pivotal in the 2023 final win over India, maintained that while greatness is still a work in progress, the current group is on the right path. Australia, who finished second on the WTC league table, were the only unbeaten side during the 2023–25 cycle, winning four of their six series. 

Another step toward greatness

Lyon said he views the final not just as a title decider, but another rung in Australia’s climb toward greatness. He acknowledged that while the team isn’t quite there yet, their collective ambition is firmly set on joining the ranks of Australia’s legendary Test sides. Reflecting on their past success, Lyon stated the players should be proud of their efforts across both home and away conditions over the last two years.

Respecting South Africa’s strong run

The experienced spinner noted that South Africa’s consistency through the WTC cycle made them worthy finalists. He stressed that despite Australia’s familiarity with this stage, the Proteas deserved the "home" dressing room at Lord’s after topping the table with a 69.44 per cent points percentage. He called the upcoming match a tough international contest, saying Australia must be quick to adapt to the challenges the Proteas bring.

Depth in bowling and county cricket experience

Lyon also spoke about the strength and hunger in Australia’s bowling unit, mentioning that players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland continue to push each other to improve. He highlighted the value of county cricket experience, pointing to Cameron Green and others who gained valuable exposure in English conditions this year, including Lyon himself during his stint with Lancashire.
 

Topics :Nathan LyonAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

