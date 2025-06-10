We need to look at this week as celebration piece: Lyon ahead of WTC final

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final is not just a contest for the title, but a moment to appreciate Australia’s journey over the last two years. As Australia prepares to defend their crown against South Africa at Lord’s, Lyon said the team should see this occasion as a celebration of consistency and resilience across formats and conditions. The 37-year-old off-spinner, who was pivotal in the 2023 final win over India, maintained that while greatness is still a work in progress, the current group is on the right path. Australia, who finished second on the WTC league table, were the only unbeaten side during the 2023–25 cycle, winning four of their six series.

Another step toward greatness

Lyon said he views the final not just as a title decider, but another rung in Australia’s climb toward greatness. He acknowledged that while the team isn’t quite there yet, their collective ambition is firmly set on joining the ranks of Australia’s legendary Test sides. Reflecting on their past success, Lyon stated the players should be proud of their efforts across both home and away conditions over the last two years.

Respecting South Africa’s strong run

The experienced spinner noted that South Africa’s consistency through the WTC cycle made them worthy finalists. He stressed that despite Australia’s familiarity with this stage, the Proteas deserved the "home" dressing room at Lord’s after topping the table with a 69.44 per cent points percentage. He called the upcoming match a tough international contest, saying Australia must be quick to adapt to the challenges the Proteas bring.