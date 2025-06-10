Suresh Raina congratulates MS Dhoni on ICC Hall of Fame induction

Former India starpaid a heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammate and close friend, who was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in London. Dhoni, India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain, became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive this prestigious honour. Raina, expressing his admiration through social media, stated that the recognition was more than deserved for someone who transformed Indian cricket with his calm leadership and game-changing abilities. According to Raina, Dhoni’s entry into the Hall of Fame was not just a personal milestone but a moment of pride for Indian cricket and all who played alongside him.

“A true icon of the game”: Raina pays tribute

Raina described Dhoni as a “true icon” whose influence transcended statistics. In his message, he praised Dhoni’s composed personality, remarkable leadership, and instinctive brilliance on the field. He noted that Dhoni’s impact was seen not just in victories but in the way he inspired generations with humility and resilience. According to Raina, few cricketers have left such a deep, lasting impression on the sport.

An unmatched captaincy legacy

Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments — the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Under his leadership, India became a force in world cricket, with Dhoni often turning intense pressure into moments of triumph. His strategic mind and ice-cold nerves in crunch moments earned him the tag of one of the game’s greatest leaders.