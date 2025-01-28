Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best cricketer to umpire: All you need to know about the 2024 ICC Awards

India's Jasprit Bumrah was named men's cricketer and men's Test cricketer of the year, while his countryman Arshdeep Singh was named ICC men's T20I cricketer of the year

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
The 2024 ICC Awards winners’ announcement concluded on Monday, with India’s Jasprit Bumrah being named men’s cricketer of the year and New Zealand’s Melie Kerr being named ICC women’s cricketer of the year. The ICC Awards is an annual event where players from both the men’s and women’s divisions are recognised for their exceptional performances over the past calendar year. An award for the best umpire is also given to highlight the importance of officiating in the game. The nominees for the 2024 ICC Awards were revealed between December 28 and December 30, 2024, while the winners’ announcement took place between January 1 and January 28, 2025.
 
So who etched their names in history by winning the prestigious awards in 2024? Take a look:
 
ICC men’s awards for 2024 
India shone during the 2024 ICC men’s awards, as Jasprit Bumrah was named men’s cricketer and men’s Test cricketer of the year, while his countryman Arshdeep Singh was named ICC men’s T20I cricketer of the year. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai was also named ICC men’s ODI cricketer of the year.
 
Check the full list of 2024 ICC men’s awards below: 
Award Winner
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy Jasprit Bumrah
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year Jasprit Bumrah
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Azmatullah Omarzai
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer Kamindu Mendis
ICC Men's Associate Cricketer Gerhard Erasmus
ICC Umpire of the Year Richard Illingworth
ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Arshdeep Singh
ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year Rohit Sharma (C), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
ICC Men's Test Team of the Year Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (C), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year Saim Ayub, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, AM Ghazanfar
 

ICC women’s awards for 2024 
While New Zealand’s Melie Kerr was named ICC women’s cricketer and women’s T20I cricketer of the year, India’s Smriti Mandhana was named ICC women’s ODI cricketer of the year. The ICC emerging women’s cricketer of the year award went to South Africa’s Annerie Dercksen.
 
Check the full list of 2024 ICC women’s awards below: 
Award Winner
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Melie Kerr
ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year Smriti Mandhana
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer Annerie Dercksen
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer Esha Oza
ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year Melie Kerr
ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year Laura Wolvaardt (C), Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (WK), Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma, Sadia Iqbal
ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Jones (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross
 
ICC umpire of the year 
Former English cricketer turned umpire Richard Illingworth was named the 2024 ICC umpire of the year.
First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

