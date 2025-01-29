Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / SA20: Capitals sink Joburg to keep themselves alive in race to playoffs

SA20: Capitals sink Joburg to keep themselves alive in race to playoffs

The Capitals restricted the Super Kings to a paltry 99 for 9 and then eased past the target losing just four wickets for a crucial win

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
Press Trust of India Centurion
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A rejuvenated Pretoria Capitals registered a six-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings to remain in the race for the SA20 playoff berth here.

The Capitals restricted the Super Kings to a paltry 99 for 9 and then eased past the target losing just four wickets for a crucial win.

With this win, the Capitals moved up to 14 points - just one point behind the fourth-placed Super Kings on 15.

The captain's armband was also passed to Kyle Verreynne after Rilee Rossouw withdrew due to the birth of his child.

Knowing that only a victory would keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive, the Capitals produced their most clinical performance of the season thus far.

Will Jacks set the tone with the ball, conceding just two runs from his two overs in the Powerplay, which was just the confidence booster the Capitals required.

Also Read

Best cricketer to umpire: All you need to know about the 2024 ICC Awards

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd T20: Duckett, Livingstone stars as England thrash India in Rajkot

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Pitch report and key stats of Rajkot cricket stadium

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Playing 11: England unchanged for do-or-die game

IND vs ENG: Mark Wood says English team is not worried about leaking runs

Super Kings, on the other hand, were unable to set any form of a platform, especially after the in-form Devon Conway was forced to leave the field in the third over after being hit on the arm.

Debutant Rogers had JSK skipper Faf Du Plessis caught at short fine-leg before fellow newbie Gideon Peters launched his SA20 career in dramatic fashion.

The 26-year-old fast bowler fired in a rasping bouncer to Conway upon his return.

The New Zealand international was visibly rushed for pace and only managed a half-hearted pull which he feathered behind to Verreynne.

He maintained his control and pace throughout his four-over spell to finish with 2/15.

With left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy also chipping in with two wickets, it opened the JSK tail for Player of the Match Migael Pretorius to barge through the door with figures of 3/22.

Capitals were never in any trouble in getting to the 100-run target.

Marques Ackerman held it all together with a 22-ball 39 that ensured the Capitals remain in the race for the playoffs with two matches against MI Cape Town remaining.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

Dravid to Bumrah: Indians who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice steps down weeks ahead of Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah becomes fifth Indian to win ICC Cricketer of the Year award

3rd T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Topics :T20 cricketCricket

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story