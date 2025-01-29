Steve Smith becomes fourth Australian to complete 10,000 Test runs

Star Aussie batter Steve Smith joined the elite list of players with 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday, with his first run against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Smith took 115 matches to become the fourth Australian and 15th overall player to achieve this historic milestone.
Smith had the chance to complete his 10,000 Test runs against India earlier this year, as he needed just 38 runs in the final Test in Sydney to breach the mark. However, he could only manage 33 and 4 in the two innings of the match and was left stranded at the 9,999-run mark.
Australian players with 10,000 Test runs
Apart from Steve Smith, former skippers Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) are the other Australian players who have more than 10,000 Test runs in their careers. Ponting, Border, and Waugh all completed their 10,000th run while leading the side, and in an interesting turn of events, Smith also did so while leading the Aussie side, as he was named stand-in captain of Australia for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
Most runs in Test cricket for Australia
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|RT Ponting
|1995-2012
|168
|287
|13378
|257
|51.85
|58.72
|41
|62
|AR Border
|1978-1994
|156
|265
|11174
|205
|50.56
|41.09
|27
|63
|SR Waugh
|1985-2004
|168
|260
|10927
|200
|51.06
|48.64
|32
|50
|SPD Smith
|2010-2025
|115*
|205
|10069
|239
|56.25
|53.53
|34
|42
|DA Warner
|2011-2024
|112
|205
|8786
|335*
|44.59
|70.19
|26
|37
|MJ Clarke
|2004-2015
|115
|198
|8643
|329*
|49.1
|55.92
|28
|27
|ML Hayden
|1994-2009
|103
|184
|8625
|380
|50.73
|60.1
|30
|29
|ME Waugh
|1991-2002
|128
|209
|8029
|153*
|41.81
|52.27
|20
|47
|JL Langer
|1993-2007
|105
|182
|7696
|250
|45.27
|54.22
|23
|30
|MA Taylor
|1989-1999
|104
|186
|7525
|334*
|43.49
|41.48
|19
|40
|DC Boon
|1984-1996
|107
|190
|7422
|200
|43.65
|40.96
|21
|32
|GS Chappell
|1970-1984
|87
|151
|7110
|247*
|53.86
|51.53
|24
|31
|DG Bradman
|1928-1948
|52
|80
|6996
|334
|99.94
|58.6
|29
|13
|MEK Hussey
|2005-2013
|79
|137
|6235
|195
|51.52
|50.13
|19
|29
|RN Harvey
|1948-1963
|79
|137
|6149
|205
|48.41
|43.74
|21
|24
Also Read
Full list of players with 10,000 Test runs
Despite Smith breaching the 10,000 Test-run mark on Monday, he is still 15th on the list for most Test runs by a batter. India’s Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with 15,921 runs, while England’s Joe Root leads the chart among active players with 12,972 runs under his belt.
Most Test runs by an individual player
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|200
|329
|15921
|248*
|53.78
|54.04
|51
|68
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|168
|287
|13378
|257
|51.85
|58.72
|41
|62
|JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995-2013
|166
|280
|13289
|224
|55.37
|45.97
|45
|58
|R Dravid (ICC/IND)
|1996-2012
|164
|286
|13288
|270
|52.31
|42.51
|36
|63
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2024
|152
|278
|12972
|262
|50.87
|57.47
|36
|65
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006-2018
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|45.35
|46.95
|33
|57
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2015
|134
|233
|12400
|319
|57.4
|54.19
|38
|52
|BC Lara (ICC/WI)
|1990-2006
|131
|232
|11953
|400*
|52.88
|60.51
|34
|48
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2015
|164
|280
|11867
|203*
|51.37
|43.31
|30
|66
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2014
|149
|252
|11814
|374
|49.84
|51.45
|34
|50
|AR Border (AUS)
|1978-1994
|156
|265
|11174
|205
|50.56
|41.09
|27
|63
|SR Waugh (AUS)
|1985-2004
|168
|260
|10927
|200
|51.06
|48.64
|32
|50
|SM Gavaskar (IND)
|1971-1987
|125
|214
|10122
|236*
|51.12
|43.35
|34
|45
|Younis Khan (PAK)
|2000-2017
|118
|213
|10099
|313
|52.05
|52.12
|34
|33
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|2010-2025
|115*
|205
|10067
|239
|56.24
|53.53
|34
|42