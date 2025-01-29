Steve Smith becomes fourth Australian to complete 10,000 Test runs

Star Aussie batter Steve Smith joined the elite list of players with 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday, with his first run against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Smith took 115 matches to become the fourth Australian and 15th overall player to achieve this historic milestone.

Smith had the chance to complete his 10,000 Test runs against India earlier this year, as he needed just 38 runs in the final Test in Sydney to breach the mark. However, he could only manage 33 and 4 in the two innings of the match and was left stranded at the 9,999-run mark.

Australian players with 10,000 Test runs

Apart from Steve Smith, former skippers Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) are the other Australian players who have more than 10,000 Test runs in their careers. Ponting, Border, and Waugh all completed their 10,000th run while leading the side, and in an interesting turn of events, Smith also did so while leading the Aussie side, as he was named stand-in captain of Australia for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Most runs in Test cricket for Australia

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 RT Ponting 1995-2012 168 287 13378 257 51.85 58.72 41 62 AR Border 1978-1994 156 265 11174 205 50.56 41.09 27 63 SR Waugh 1985-2004 168 260 10927 200 51.06 48.64 32 50 SPD Smith 2010-2025 115* 205 10069 239 56.25 53.53 34 42 DA Warner 2011-2024 112 205 8786 335* 44.59 70.19 26 37 MJ Clarke 2004-2015 115 198 8643 329* 49.1 55.92 28 27 ML Hayden 1994-2009 103 184 8625 380 50.73 60.1 30 29 ME Waugh 1991-2002 128 209 8029 153* 41.81 52.27 20 47 JL Langer 1993-2007 105 182 7696 250 45.27 54.22 23 30 MA Taylor 1989-1999 104 186 7525 334* 43.49 41.48 19 40 DC Boon 1984-1996 107 190 7422 200 43.65 40.96 21 32 GS Chappell 1970-1984 87 151 7110 247* 53.86 51.53 24 31 DG Bradman 1928-1948 52 80 6996 334 99.94 58.6 29 13 MEK Hussey 2005-2013 79 137 6235 195 51.52 50.13 19 29 RN Harvey 1948-1963 79 137 6149 205 48.41 43.74 21 24

Full list of players with 10,000 Test runs

Despite Smith breaching the 10,000 Test-run mark on Monday, he is still 15th on the list for most Test runs by a batter. India’s Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with 15,921 runs, while England’s Joe Root leads the chart among active players with 12,972 runs under his belt.

Most Test runs by an individual player