IND-AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for most tons in Australia

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli finally put an end to his century drought in Perth, bringing up his 81st international century after a long wait of over 12 months. Kohli last scored a century during the ICC 2023 World Cup, when he scored his 50th ODI century during his 117-run innings against Australia in the semifinals.

Most century by Indians in Australia Player name Number of hundreds Virat Kohli 7 Sachin Tendulkar 6 Sunil Gavaskar 5 VVS Laxman 4 This is Virat Kohli's 30th Test century, which is the fourth highest for an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.