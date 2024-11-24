IND-AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for most tons in Australia

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli finally put an end to his century drought in Perth, bringing up his 81st international century after a long wait of over 12 months. Kohli last scored a century during the ICC 2023 World Cup, when he scored his 50th ODI century during his 117-run innings against Australia in the semifinals.
This is Virat Kohli’s 30th Test century, which is the fourth highest for an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Check IPL 2025 mega auction live updates, biggest buys and full list of sold & unsold players here With a century in Perth, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most century by an Indian in Australia. Kohli now has seven hundreds in Test cricket in Australia while Tendulkar has six.
|Most century by Indians in Australia
|Player name
|Number of hundreds
|Virat Kohli
|7
|Sachin Tendulkar
|6
|Sunil Gavaskar
|5
|VVS Laxman
|4
Full list of international centuries from Virat Kohli
|Virat Kohli’s International centuries list
|T20I
|No.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|122* (61)
|Afghanistan
|Dubai
|08-Sep-22
|ODI
|No.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|107
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|24-Dec-09
|2
|102*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|11-Jan-10
|3
|118
|Australia
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|20-Oct-10
|4
|105
|New Zealand
|Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
|28-Nov-10
|5
|100*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|19-Feb-11
|6
|107
|England
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|16-Sep-11
|7
|112*
|England
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|17-Oct-11
|8
|117
|West Indies
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|02-Dec-11
|9
|133*
|Sri Lanka
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|28-Feb-12
|10
|108
|Sri Lanka
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|13-Mar-12
|11
|183
|Pakistan
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|18-Mar-12
|12
|106
|Sri Lanka
|MRIC Stadium, Hambantota
|21-Jul-12
|13
|128*
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|31-Jul-12
|14
|102
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|05-Jul-13
|15
|115
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|24-Jul-13
|16
|100*
|Australia
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|16-Oct-13
|17
|115*
|Australia
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|30-Oct-13
|18
|123
|New Zealand
|McLean Park, Napier
|19-Jan-14
|19
|136
|Bangladesh
|Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah
|26-Feb-14
|20
|127
|West Indies
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|17-Oct-14
|21
|139*
|Sri Lanka
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|16-Nov-14
|22
|107
|Pakistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15-Feb-15
|23
|138
|South Africa
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22-Oct-15
|24
|117
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|17-Jan-16
|25
|106
|Australia
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|20-Jan-16
|26
|154*
|New Zealand
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|23-Oct-16
|27
|122
|England
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|15-Jan-17
|28
|111*
|West Indies
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|06-Jul-17
|29
|131
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|31-Aug-17
|30
|110*
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03-Sep-17
|31
|121
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|22-Oct-17
|32
|113
|New Zealand
|Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
|29-Oct-17
|33
|112
|South Africa
|Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
|01-Feb-18
|34
|160*
|South Africa
|Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
|07-Feb-18
|35
|129*
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|16-Feb-18
|36
|140
|West Indies
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|21-Oct-18
|37
|157*
|West Indies
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|24-Oct-18
|38
|107
|West Indies
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|27-Oct-18
|39
|104
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15-Jan-19
|40
|116
|Australia
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|05-Mar-19
|41
|123
|Australia
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|08-Mar-19
|42
|120
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|11-Aug-19
|43
|114*
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|14-Aug-19
|44
|113
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|10-Dec-22
|45
|113
|Sri Lanka
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|10-Jan-23
|46
|166*
|Sri Lanka
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
|15-Jan-23
|47
|122*
|Pakistan
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
|11-Sep-23
|48
|103*
|Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|19-Oct-23
|49
|101*
|South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|05-Nov-23
|50
|117
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|15-Nov-23
|Test
|No.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|116
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|24-Jan-12
|2
|103
|New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|31-Aug-12
|3
|103
|England
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|13-Dec-12
|4
|107
|Australia
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22-Feb-13
|5
|119
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|18-Dec-13
|6
|105*
|New Zealand
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|14-Feb-14
|7
|115
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|09-Dec-14
|8
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|09-Dec-14
|9
|169
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|26-Dec-14
|10
|147
|Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|06-Jan-15
|11
|103
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|12-Aug-15
|12
|200
|West Indies
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
|21-Jul-16
|13
|211
|New Zealand
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|08-Oct-16
|14
|167
|England
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|17-Nov-16
|15
|235
|England
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|08-Dec-16
|16
|204
|Bangladesh
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|09-Feb-17
|17
|103*
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|26-Jul-17
|18
|104*
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|16-Nov-17
|19
|213
|Sri Lanka
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|24-Nov-17
|20
|243
|Sri Lanka
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|02-Dec-17
|21
|153
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|13-Jan-18
|22
|149
|England
|Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
|01-Aug-18
|23
|103
|England
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|18-Aug-18
|24
|139
|West Indies
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|04-Oct-18
|25
|123
|Australia
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|14-Dec-18
|26
|254*
|South Africa
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|10-Oct-19
|27
|136
|Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|22-Nov-19
|28
|186
|Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|12-Mar-23
|29
|121
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|21-Jul-23
|30
|100*
|Australia
|Perth
|24-Nov-24