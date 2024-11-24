IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma set to join Indian squad midway through Perth Test

Check IPL 2025 mega auction live updates, biggest buys and full list of sold & unsold players here Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, after missing the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia Test series) in Perth due to the birth of his second child, is all set to join the Indian squad on Sunday, November 24. Rohit left for Australia late on Saturday after welcoming his second child with wife Ritika Sajdev.

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named the stand-in captain for the first Test in the absence of Rohit.

Rohit is likely to feature in India's practice match with the Australia President’s XI before officially taking charge of the Indian squad from the second Test at Adelaide.

Playing 11 conundrum

Rohit Sharma's return might cause a headache for the team management, as he is more than likely to play the Adelaide Test in his natural position of opening. However, after the record partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the Perth Test, the reshuffling might raise some eyebrows among fans and critics.

Big task for Rohit

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma will have a big task ahead of him after his arrival in Australia, as he will be under pressure to win the series and secure a hat-trick of Test series wins against Australia in Down Under conditions. In addition, India also needs to win the series by a 4-0 margin if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third time in a row.

India leading in Perth

The Indian squad is leading the first Test in Perth at the moment, thanks to brilliant bowling by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, followed by outstanding batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Their lead in the second innings is already past 400, meaning Australia, in order to win, has to chase a record-shattering total in the fourth innings.