IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Big pay check day for KL, Pant; auction starts at 3 PM IST
Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages. IPL 2025 auction will kick start with set of marquee players, which includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
Finally the most anticipated day in Indian Premier League (IPL) history is here!! The IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST today in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The IPL 2025 auction will kick start with set of marquee players, which includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh among others. On Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction, a total of 117 players would set the stage for a dramatic bidding process.
204 slots, 10 teams, and a fierce battle ahead
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is set to be a blockbuster event, with all ten franchises competing to fill a maximum squad of 25 players. A total of 204 slots are available, including 70 reserved for overseas players. This auction will shape team rosters for the next three years, raising the stakes higher than ever.
|Slots available at the start of the IPL 2025 auction
|Category
|Details
|Total slots available
|204
|Overseas slots available
|70
|Total franchises
|10
|Maximum players per squad
|25
574 players released ahead of the auction
In preparation for the mega event, franchises released 574 players, of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas. Notably, three players from associate nations are also in the mix. The pool includes 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players, ensuring a wide array of talent for teams to choose from.
|IPL auction Players' list distribution
|Category
|Details
|Total players released
|574
|Indian players
|366
|Overseas players
|208
|Associate nation players
|3
|Uncapped Indian players
|318
|Uncapped overseas players
|12
The highest reserve price is set at Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this elite category. The largest contingent, however, falls in the INR 30 lakh bracket, with 320 players listed. The diversity in pricing ensures a dynamic bidding landscape, where teams can strategise based on their budgets and needs.
Marquee players to ignite the bidding war
The marquee players' list is headlined by big names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. Divided into two sets for the first time since 2018, the marquee group comprises seven Indian stars, including Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, alongside five overseas talents such as Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada.
Strategic use of RTM cards
Right-to-Match (RTM) cards will play a crucial role in the auction. Teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) with four RTMs, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with three, are well-positioned to retain key players. Others, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI), have one RTM each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained six players—the maximum allowed—will not hold any RTM cards.
|RTMs available for all the 10 IPL teams
|Team
|RTM Cards Available
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|3
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|1
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|1
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|1
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|0
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|0
High-stakes drama guaranteed
With marquee players, strategic RTM use, and fierce competition, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction is poised to deliver thrilling moments. Cricket fans can look forward to a captivating mix of big buys, surprise picks, and game-changing decisions as franchises gear up for the new season.
IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on November 24
Star Sports networks will live telecast IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India. Star Sports select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD among other will live telecast the auctions with English Commentary
IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming today
Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for IPL 2025 mega auction live updates and full list of players sold...
1:27 PM
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Ricky aiming to make PBKS a powerhouse in the league!
Ricky Ponting ahead of the IPL mega auction - “I've been lucky to be around a few pretty successful teams. So MI for a few years and then DC, where we had a good run of making the playoffs there. And I liked the look of a few of the younger players in the Punjab Kings lineup. So that was the main attraction really but mainly, it was, to be able to start from scratch pretty much. The aim is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL and to make it a really dynamic, fun loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of. I think there are three most crucial things with a successful auction. One's definitely making sure you stick to your strategy and not getting off that early on. I think being really calm and clear at the auction table is also a really important thing. And then communication on the day because, you know, you're working with the analysts, you're working with your owners. Communication is vital."
1:17 PM
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: What is an accelerated auction?
Although the auction list features more than 577 players, not all will be auctioned. The accelerated auction process will start from player 117, with the BCCI notifying the 10 franchises that the first accelerated phase will cover players numbered 117 to 577.
By 10 PM IST on Sunday, each franchise must nominate a set number of players from this group. After these players are auctioned, teams will be able to submit names of any unsold or unauctioned players for a subsequent accelerated round.
1:06 PM
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: 574 or 577 players?
The original list for the IPL Auction featured 574 players, but three additional names have been added recently. England bowler Jofra Archer, USA seamer Saurabh Netravalkar, and Mumbai wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore have been included, with Archer placed in the Capped Overseas category, Netravalkar in the Capped Associate category, and Tamore in the Uncapped Indian category.
12:56 PM
Current Form: Teams prioritise players in top form based on recent domestic, international, or league performances.
Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Analysing Player Performance
Analysing Player Performance
Current Form: Teams prioritise players in top form based on recent domestic, international, or league performances.
Suitability for Conditions: Players who perform well on Indian pitches or in specific venues (e.g., spinners for slower tracks) are highly sought after.
Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:
KL Rahul
The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper parted ways with LSG as they did not include him in their retention list. Rahul could attract a substantial bid and is rumoured to be a target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year.
|KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|132
|20
|4683
|132*
|45.47
|3479
|134.61
|4
|37
|400
|187
|76
|7
|2024
|14
|0
|520
|82
|37.14
|382
|136.13
|0
|4
|45
|19
|15
|2
|2023
|9
|1
|274
|74
|34.25
|242
|113.22
|0
|2
|28
|4
|4
|0
|2022
|15
|3
|616
|103*
|51.33
|455
|135.38
|2
|4
|45
|30
|9
|0
|2021
|13
|3
|626
|98*
|62.6
|451
|138.8
|0
|6
|48
|30
|11
|0
|2020
|14
|2
|670
|132*
|55.83
|518
|129.34
|1
|5
|58
|23
|10
|0
|2019
|14
|3
|593
|100*
|53.9
|438
|135.38
|1
|6
|49
|25
|7
|0
|2018
|14
|2
|659
|95*
|54.91
|416
|158.41
|0
|6
|66
|32
|10
|1
|2016
|14
|3
|397
|68*
|44.11
|271
|146.49
|0
|4
|37
|16
|5
|4
|2015
|9
|3
|142
|44*
|28.4
|126
|112.69
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2014
|11
|0
|166
|46
|20.75
|164
|101.21
|0
|0
|12
|3
|4
|0
|2013
|5
|0
|20
|12
|10
|16
|125
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
Rishabh Pant
In a surprising decision, Delhi Capitals opted not to retain Rishabh Pant, making the wicketkeeper-batter available in the auction. He is expected to attract bids from several teams.
|Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|111
|17
|3284
|128*
|35.31
|2205
|148.93
|1
|18
|296
|154
|75
|23
|2024
|13
|2
|446
|88*
|40.55
|287
|155.4
|0
|3
|36
|25
|11
|5
|2022
|14
|2
|340
|44
|30.91
|224
|151.79
|0
|0
|35
|16
|8
|4
|2021
|16
|4
|419
|58*
|34.91
|326
|128.52
|0
|3
|42
|10
|10
|3
|2020
|14
|3
|343
|56
|31.18
|301
|113.95
|0
|1
|31
|9
|13
|0
|2019
|16
|3
|488
|78*
|37.53
|300
|162.66
|0
|3
|37
|27
|18
|6
|2018
|14
|1
|684
|128*
|52.61
|394
|173.6
|1
|5
|68
|37
|4
|2
|2017
|14
|0
|366
|97
|26.14
|221
|165.61
|0
|2
|28
|24
|8
|3
|2016
|10
|2
|198
|69
|24.75
|152
|130.26
|0
|1
|19
|6
|3
|0
Shreyas Iyer
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who led them to the title last year, was informed that he would not be retained by KKR for the mega auction. Whether this proves to be a mistake by the defending champions remains to be seen when the season begins.
|Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|115
|18
|3127
|96
|32.24
|2453
|127.48
|0
|21
|271
|113
|49
|0
|2024
|14
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|239
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|0
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|0
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|0
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|0
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|0
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|0
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|0
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2
|0
Trent Boult
Rajasthan Royals' go-to bowler in the death overs and powerplay has been released by the team. Boult, who often troubles top-order batters at the start of the innings, is likely to spark a bidding war in the auction.
|Trent Boult IPL bowling stats
|YEAR
|MATCHES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|104
|2337
|3230
|121
|4/18
|26.69
|8.29
|19.31
|1
|0
|2024
|16
|320
|443
|16
|3/22
|27.69
|8.31
|20
|0
12:41 PM
Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Player roles and team composition
Player Roles and Team Composition
Specialist vs All-Rounders: Teams evaluate the need for specialist batsmen, bowlers, and wicketkeepers versus versatile all-rounders.
Overseas Quota: Franchises ensure compliance with the rule allowing a maximum of 8 overseas players in the squad and 4 in the playing XI.
12:31 PM
Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Budget management
Salary Cap Constraints: Each team operates within a fixed budget, and overspending on a single player can limit flexibility.
Balanced Spending: Teams aim to balance spending between marquee players and uncapped or younger talents to maximise value.
|Remaining purse of all 10 IPL teams
|IPL teams
|Remaining purse
|Remaining slots
|Overseas slot
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 110.5 CR
|23
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 83 CR
|21
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 73 CR
|21
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 69 CR
|20
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 69 CR
|20
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 55 CR
|20
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 51 CR
|19
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 45 CR
|20
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 45 CR
|20
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 41 CR
|19
|7
12:20 PM
Focus on Core Players: Teams often retain up to the maximum allowed players (typically 4-6) to preserve the core of their squad.
Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Player retention and core building
Player Retention and Core Building
Focus on Core Players: Teams often retain up to the maximum allowed players (typically 4-6) to preserve the core of their squad.
Leadership and Stability: Retention decisions often centre on captains and consistent performers who bring leadership and stability.
TAP HERE TO CHECK FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS | ALL 10 TEAMS
TAP HERE TO CHECK FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS | ALL 10 TEAMS
12:13 PM
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage IPL 2025 Mega auction. While Indian cricket team set to post a big target for Australia, Pant and KL are set to auction on fire as they are expected to break most expensive player's record in the auction today.
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 12:08 PM IST