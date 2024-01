Former captain Virat Kohli took charge of the Indian team in the match against Afghanistan as Rohit Sharma, who hit a century early, could take the field in the second innings of the match. Virat last captained the Indian T20 team in the 2021 World Cup, after which he announced that he was quitting the T20 captaincy and Rohit Sharma was given the command of the team.

