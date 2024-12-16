IND vs AUS: Poor shot selection led to India's downfall at The Gabba

Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES and ONLINE SCORECARD here A start-stop session may have unfolded, but it was one firmly seized by the hosts. Alex Carey brought up a well-earned half-century as the Australians added 40 runs to their overnight tally. While the expected fireworks with the bat never quite materialised, the Aussies more than made up for it with a blistering display of skill and precision with the new ball.

Mitchell Starc, swinging the ball like a magician and deploying his scrambled seam variation to devastating effect, sent both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill back to the pavilion in quick succession. Josh Hazlewood, showing no trace of rust after his return, produced a masterful delivery to force Virat Kohli into an edge, dismissing the Indian talisman for just three.

But all the three Indian batters could have avoided their dismissals if they would have been more wise in their shot selection.

While Jaiswal flicks the ball on the pads straight to square leg fielder Mitchell Marsh, Gill tried to play an extravagant drive and managed an outside edge to flying Marsh at gully region.

A lot expected from Kohli after the first two wickets fell early, but the King also went for a wide on off Hazlewood and managed only a thin edge to keeper. If Kohli would have managed to hit that ball from the middle of the bat, the drive could have went viral on social media. But that is all for the what if.

Meanwhile,KL Rahul displayed resilience, the rest of the Indian batting order finds itself in disarray. Unlike Australia’s top-order, which blunted the new ball with grit, the Indian batters have faltered, leaving the visitors in a perilous position.

The stage is now set for the Aussies to turn the screws further. Expect Australia to come out with their tails up, ready to press home their advantage in this gripping contest going forward.