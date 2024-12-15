WPL 2025 auction: Most expensive players in the tournament's history

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has quickly become one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments, with top players from around the world vying for a chance to showcase their skills. In recent seasons, several players have stood out not only for their talent but also for the massive price tags attached to their names. Ahead of the official auction for the WPL 2025 season, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15, let’s take a closer look at the most expensive players in WPL history.

1. Smriti Mandhana (India) – ₹3.40 crore

Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Edition: WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s leading batters, made history by being the highest-paid player in WPL's debut season. With a bid of ₹3.40 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mandhana's explosive batting and consistency earned her this record-breaking contract. Her aggressive style and ability to anchor innings have made her one of the most marketable players in women’s cricket.

2. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) – ₹3.20 crore

Team: Gujarat Giants

Edition: WPL 2023

Australia’s powerhouse all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was bought for ₹3.20 crore by Gujarat Giants in 2023. Renowned for her explosive batting and sharp off-spin, Gardner brings a balance of power and skill, making her one of the most sought-after players. Her all-round performances have been key to her success in T20 cricket, making her a major investment for her franchise.

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – ₹3.20 crore

More From This Section

Team: Mumbai Indians

Edition: WPL 2023

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, another elite all-rounder, shared the second spot with Ashleigh Gardner at ₹3.20 crore. Her reliable batting technique, ability to handle pressure, and valuable medium-fast bowling make her a key asset for Mumbai Indians. The franchise recognised her match-winning potential, securing her as a crucial part of their strategy for WPL 2023.

4. Deepti Sharma (India) – ₹2.60 crore

Team: UP Warriorz

Edition: WPL 2023

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma was picked up for ₹2.60 crore by UP Warriorz. Known for her consistency with both bat and ball, Deepti’s left-arm spin and ability to score crucial runs make her an indispensable player. Her all-round capabilities add depth to her team, particularly in the middle overs of a T20 match.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues (India) – ₹2.20 crore

Team: Delhi Capitals

Edition: WPL 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her elegant batting, was bought for ₹2.20 crore by Delhi Capitals. The stylish middle-order batter has emerged as one of India’s brightest young talents, able to stabilise innings or accelerate when necessary. Her ability to adapt to different situations and her calm demeanour at the crease make her an exciting addition to any team.

6. Shafali Verma (India) – ₹2.00 crore

Team: Delhi Capitals

Edition: WPL 2023

At just 20 years old, Shafali Verma has already established herself as one of the most dynamic openers in women’s cricket. Acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.00 crore, her aggressive batting and fearless approach to the game make her a key player for any team. Verma’s ability to change the course of a game with her power-hitting at the top of the order adds significant value to her franchise.

7. Keshavee Gautam (India) – ₹2.00 crore

Team: Gujarat Giants

Edition: WPL 2024

Emerging all-rounder Keshavee Gautam was bought for ₹2.00 crore by Gujarat Giants in the 2024 season. Known for her consistent batting and solid bowling performances, Gautam’s rise in domestic cricket earned her a spot among the top earners. Her versatile skills provide much-needed balance to the team, and her high auction price reflects her growing potential.

8. Annabel Sutherland (Australia) – ₹2.00 crore

Team: Delhi Capitals

Edition: WPL 2024

Annabel Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.00 crore. With her impactful seam bowling and explosive batting, Sutherland is a valuable addition to any T20 team. Her ability to provide key breakthroughs and contribute with the bat during crunch moments has cemented her place as one of the most reliable players in the format.

9. Beth Mooney (Australia) – ₹2.00 crore

Team: Gujarat Giants

Edition: WPL 2023

Australia’s Beth Mooney, one of the top wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket, was bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.00 crore. Mooney is known for her consistency and composure at the crease. Whether anchoring an innings or shifting gears, she brings balance to the top order, making her a vital player in any T20 competition.

10. Pooja Vastrakar (India) – ₹1.90 crore

Team: Mumbai Indians

Edition: WPL 2023

India’s Pooja Vastrakar was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.90 crore, thanks to her impressive all-round abilities. A powerful hitter and brilliant seam bowler, Vastrakar has become a key player in high-pressure situations. Her ability to contribute with both bat and ball has made her an essential member of her team.

List of most expensive players in WPL history