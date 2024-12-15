Simran Shaikh walks off as the highest-paid cricketer in WPL 2025 auction

Simran Shaikh became the highest-paid player in the auction for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru on Sunday after Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants (GG) shelled out Rs 1.9 crore for the uncapped Mumbai batter.

The auction saw a tight bidding war for Shaikh which went on between GG and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both teams outplayed each other with an incremental bid of Rs 500,000 from the opening bid of Rs 10 lakh. However, DC could not keep up with GG, as the latter sat at the auction with the highest fund.

Shaikh was among the unsold players in the WPL’s 2024 auction. Before that, in the inaugural WPL edition in 2023, she was picked up by Capri Global-owned UP Warriorz (UPW) for the base price of Rs 10 lakh.

According to WPL’s website, Shaikh has a strike rate of 126.95 in T20s. Shaikh, who was watching the auction with her family, told WPL commentators that she had not expected it and was completely shocked.

The mini-auction for the third season of WPL had only 19 slots for five WPL teams to fill, unlike its more famous counterpart the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has 10 teams.

GG started the auction with the highest amount in their purse at Rs 4.4 crore. This was followed by UPW at Rs 3.9 crore. After an intense bidding battle between GG and UPW to pick Deandra Dottin, a Barbadian cricketer, GG took the bid to Rs 1.70 crore from UPW's Rs 1.20 crore bid, which made Dottin the second-most expensive buy in the mini-auction.

G Kamalini, a 16-year-old wicket-keeper from Tamil Nadu, also marked her name in the top buys list. With a base price of Rs 10 lakh, Reliance Industries’ Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Kamalini for a sum of Rs 1.6 crore, outbidding the rival team Delhi Capitals (DC).

More From This Section

Kamalini showcased her potential last year by amassing an impressive 311 runs to lead Tamil Nadu to victory in the Under 19 T20 Trophy, according to WPL.

In a short interview during the live stream at JioCinema, the teenager said she was speechless and unable to put her joy into words.

A total of 124 players were auctioned and it concluded with all the 19 slots being filled, including 5 overseas players.

The cumulative fund of all the WPL at the start of the auction was Rs 16.7 crore. At the end of the auction, the GG’s purse had the least amount of Rs 40 lakh with UPW having Rs 3.4 core. The overall amount spent by WPL teams in the 2025 auction was Rs 9.05 crore.