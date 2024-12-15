WPL 2025 auction: Full list of players bought by all five teams with price

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction concluded successfully in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024, with intense bidding wars and strategic signings by all five franchises. A total of 19 players were sold, most of whom were uncapped Indian players, indicating teams were looking for long-term investments during the auction.

The Gujarat Giants emerged as the most aggressive bidders, breaking records by signing uncapped Indian talent Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 crore and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.70 crore. The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made significant purchases, with MI securing G Kamalini for Rs 1.60 crore and RCB snapping up Prema Rawat for Rs 1.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals focused on budget buys, adding players like N Charani (Rs 55 lakh) and Sarah Bryce (Rs 10 lakh) to their squad. UP Warriorz rounded out their team with smart picks like Alana King for Rs 30 lakh.