India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: IND bundled out for 260; AUS lead by 185 runs
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India bundled out for 260 runs, conceding 185-run lead to the Aussies. Start of Australia's 2nd innings delayed due to lightning and drizzle
Shashwat NishantAnish Kumar New Delhi
On Day fifth and final day of India vs Australia 3rd Test, a great contest between bat on ball take place with the hosts still have a chance to churn out a result from a Test match which has been largely marred by the inclement weather conditions at The Gabba in Brisbane. Akash Deep was stumped in the fourth over on Day 5 and India managed 260 runs in first innings, conceding 185-run lead to Australia. Akash along with Jasprit Bumrah stitched a 47-run stand for the final wicket and allowed India to avoid the follow on. Australia would have wanted to bat aggressively and set a target of around 290-300 for India. However, lightning and rain looming in horizon, Aussies' second innings has been delayed.
While a draw is the most likely outcome in Brisbane, given the weather conditions and the amount of cricket yet to come, both teams will not shy away from fancying their chances of a win on Wednesday.
|India 1st Inning
|260-10 (78.5 ov) CRR:3.30
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c M Marsh b M Starc
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200
|KL Rahul
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|84
|139
|8
|0
|60.43
|Shubman Gill
|c M Marsh b M Starc
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b J Hazlewood
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|9
|12
|0
|0
|75
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|10
|27
|2
|0
|37.04
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c M Marsh b P Cummins
|77
|123
|7
|1
|62.6
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|b P Cummins
|16
|61
|1
|0
|26.23
|Mohammed Siraj
|c A Carey b M Starc
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Not out
|10
|38
|0
|1
|26.32
|Akash Deep
|st A Carey b T Head
|31
|44
|2
|1
|70.45
|Extras
|14 (b 8, Ib 2, w 1, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|260 (10 wkts, 78.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|24
|3
|83
|3
|1
|3.46
|Josh Hazlewood
|6
|2
|22
|1
|1
|3.67
|Pat Cummins
|22
|2
|81
|4
|0
|3.68
|Nathan Lyon
|23
|1
|55
|1
|0
|2.39
|Travis Head
|1.5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1.64
|Mitchell Marsh
|2
|0
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Australia 1st Inning
|445-10 (117.1 ov) CRR:3.80
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|21
|54
|3
|0
|38.89
|Nathan McSweeney
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|9
|49
|1
|0
|18.37
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c V Kohli b N K Reddy
|12
|55
|0
|0
|21.82
|Steven Smith
|c R Sharma b J Bumrah
|101
|190
|12
|0
|53.16
|Travis Head
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|152
|160
|18
|0
|95
|Mitchell Marsh
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|Alex Carey (WK)
|c S Gill b A Deep
|70
|88
|7
|2
|79.55
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c R Pant b M Siraj
|20
|33
|1
|0
|60.61
|Mitchell Starc
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|18
|30
|1
|1
|60
|Nathan Lyon
|b M Siraj
|2
|30
|0
|0
|6.67
|Josh Hazlewood
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|35 (b 0, Ib 17, w 13, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|445 (10 wkts, 117.1 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|28
|9
|76
|6
|2
|2.71
|Mohammed Siraj
|23.2
|5
|97
|2
|0
|4.16
|Akash Deep
|29.5
|5
|95
|1
|2
|3.18
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|13
|1
|65
|1
|0
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|23
|2
|95
|0
|1
|4.13
Earlier, on day 4, India, with the help of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, took themselves close to the 246-run mark to avoid the follow-on, before Akash Deep (27 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out) added an unbeaten 39 runs for the final wicket to avoid the follow-on and end the day for India at 252 for 9.
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 5 live telecast details:
Day 5 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 5 live streaming details:
Day 5 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 3rd Test day 5 here.
5:52 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gloomy out in the middle!
The flooglights are on for now as it is still pretty gloomy conditions at the Gabba. Dark cloud covers suggest that this break could be the first of many today as well.
5:43 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play delayed due to lightning!
The players haven't come out for the 2nd innings yet as there is lightning around at the Gabba. Akash was seen marking his run-up in the middle but the majority of players stay out of the field for now. The covers are also back on the pitch.
5:35 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India limited to 260!
Akash Deep dismissed by Travis Head as India are bowled out at 260. They still trail by 185 runs.
5:31 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Lyon gives 1 run!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0 ; India: 258-9 after 78 Overs; Akash Deep 29(37); Jasprit Bumrah 10(38)
Lyon continues the attack. A review wasted by the Aussies on a LBW shout.
Akash takes a single on the 5th delivery towards point.
Bumrah tries to hit one past the backward sq. leg but it goes straight to the fielder.
5:27 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!
Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 0 ; India: 257-9 after 77 Overs; Akash Deep 28(34); Jasprit Bumrah 10(37)
Cummins continues the attack. Akash leaves the first delivery outside off stump.
He takes a single at point on the next delivery. Another good delivery by Cummins that beats Bumrah after pitching.
Bumrah tries to flick the next ball goign wide off leg stump but misses.
5:26 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 256-9 after 76 overs
Over Summary: 0 0 0 B4 0 0 ; India: 256-9 after 76 Overs; Jasprit Bumrah10(33); Akash Deep27(32)
Nathan Lyon bowls the first over on Day 5 and India earn FOUR BYES as Bumrah misses a sweep shot. The misses everything before rolling down to boundary line.
5:24 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 252-9 after 75 overs
Over Summary: 0 4 0 6 0 0 ; India: 252-9 after 75 Overs; Akash Deep27(32); Jasprit Bumrah10(27)
Cummins completes his over as Akash blocks with soft hands.
5:22 AM
3rd Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final Day action begins
Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep are in the middle after taking few throw downs.
Australia captain Pat Cummins will complete his over first, only ball is left in his over, as bad light forced stumps on Day 4.
5:18 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Match to begin in five minutes
The much-anticipated Day 5 action at The Gabba in Brisbane will begin at 5:20 AM IST.
Australia would aim to take the one wicket early. The Indian team members are in a huddle.
Australia would aim to take the one wicket early. The Indian team members are in a huddle.
5:16 AM
Head to Rahul: Top 10 highest run-scorer in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25
|Top 10 highest run-scorer in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Travis Head
|3
|4
|392
|98
|94.46
|27
|4
|2
|KL Rahul
|3
|5
|231
|46.2
|49.89
|23
|-
|3
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|5
|189
|37.8
|55.75
|20
|3
|4
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|3
|5
|179
|44.75
|72.18
|19
|7
|5
|Alex Carey
|3
|4
|142
|35.5
|67.94
|5
|-
|6
|Virat Kohli
|3
|5
|126
|31.5
|63
|10
|2
|7
|Steven Smith
|3
|4
|120
|30
|45.8
|-
|-
|8
|Rishabh Pant
|3
|5
|96
|19.2
|60
|10
|1
|9
|Marnus Labuschagne
|3
|4
|81
|20.25
|34.03
|9
|-
|10
|Ravindra Jadeja
|1
|1
|77
|77
|62.6
|7
|1
5:11 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Australia in a race against time!
Even if the Aussies get a full day's play today, it will take an aggressive batting display from the hosts and a monumental batting collapse from India if Australia want to win this Test match on the final day.
5:06 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Bright sunshine in Brisbane
Amidst the dark clouds, the sun is shining at the Gabba. The match will start at 5:20 AM IST.
5:04 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Brisbane weather forecast today
According to accuweather forecast, the chance of rainfall is less than 50 per cent till 2 PM Brisbane time (9:30 AM IST).
However, at the moment, humidity level is very high in Brisbane. The high humidity level could led the dark clouds to open up.
However, at the moment, humidity level is very high in Brisbane. The high humidity level could led the dark clouds to open up.
4:57 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Overcast conditions in Brisbane
Dark clouds are hovering over at The Gabba in Brisbane. It is not raining at the moment but the dark clouds could open moment.
Fingers crossed!!
Fingers crossed!!
4:53 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 proceedings. Australia need to take the remaining one wicket of India while expected to go hammer and tongs from word go and churn out a result in their favour.
However, all that largely depends on how the Brisbane weather panned out today.
Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates...
However, all that largely depends on how the Brisbane weather panned out today.
Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates...
Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Gabba Test
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 4:50 AM IST