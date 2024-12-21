IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India sweats it out in the nets at the MCG

India and Australia are gearing up for the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, set to begin on December 26, 2024. The five-match series has been a thrilling contest so far, with India taking an early lead by winning the opening Test in Perth. However, Australia bounced back with a victory in the second Test at Adelaide, levelling the series at 1-1. The rain-splashed third Test in Brisbane concluded in a draw, leaving the fourth Test in Melbourne as a pivotal encounter. With the series delicately poised and a spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 cycle final on the line, both teams will be eager to secure a win at MCG, especially the visitors, who will be at risk of dropping out of the WTC final race if they are unable to get one over the Aussies.

Keeping all that in mind, Team India wasted no time after landing in Melbourne and had their first practice session for the Boxing Day Test on Saturday.

Open nets

Unlike their first practice sessions in the first three Tests, Team India at Melbourne Cricket Ground practised in open nets, with almost all the members of the team joining the session, including players and coaches.

Virat and Pant practice playing pace

Two of India's star batters, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, were seen practising their skills with acers Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna. They also practised against short balls with throwdown experts in the nets. Except for Kohli's century in the second innings of the first Test, both batters have failed to deliver so far in the series, and the team will need them at their best at MCG if they wish to win the Test.

Apart from Kohli and Pant, other Indian top-order batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill were all present at the nets and practised for an extended period of time.

Jadeja with his spin

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role with the bat at Brisbane, was seen practising his bowling skills. Now, following Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, he is officially the most experienced bowler in the team, and his bowling performance could play an important part in helping India win the series and secure their place in the WTC 2023–25 final at Lord’s.