India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11: Changes expected on Boxing Day

The most-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is scheduled to take place on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the five-match Test series locked at 1-1, both teams will aim to take lead in the series.

To do so, Australia is expected to make at least two changes in their Playing 11, a forced and second change in Usman Khawaja's opening partner.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Australia gave a maiden call-up to teenage sensation Sam Konstas while Jhye Richardson was called up as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to injury.

If Konstas, who turned 19 on October 2, is selected in Australia playing XI in the Boxing Day Test, he would become Australia's youngest Test debutant since captain Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days old when he made his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011.

Konstas' inclusion follows a series of disappointing performances from the Australian top order in the first three Tests especially McSweeney.

Changes in India's Playing 11 for Boxing Day Test vs Australia

For India, there could be only one change in their playing 11, bringing another speedster in place of Mohammed Siraj

In that case, Prasidh Krishna or Harshit Rana may find a place in India Playing 11. The case for Prasidh is strong as he bowled with great line and length during a practice game at MCG. Meanwhile, India didn't make any annoucement over the replacement of R Ashwin, who announced retirement after the end of Brisbane Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11 prediction Australia Playing 11 probable: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland India Playing 11 probable: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna.

Why Australia dropped McSweeney from their squad?

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, failed to score a single half-century and could manage scores 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9 and 4 in his six innings and was dismissed by Indian pace spearhead four times.

Konstas batting credentials

Konstas had been in the reckoning to partner Usman Khawaja after grabbing the attention of Cricket Australia's selection committee following his twin Sheffield Shield centuries for New South Wales.

He had scored an unbeaten 73 at the MCG against India A while notching up a ton (107) in the Prime Ministers XI pink ball game against India in Canberra.

"Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further," Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey said.

Australia squad for 4th and 5th Test vs India

Pacer Jhye Richardson has also been included in the 15-member squad in place of Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to a cafe injury.

Richardson, who himself has overcome a series of injuries, has not featured in a Test match since his three appearances during the 2021-22 Ashes series.

"In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space. It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer," Bailey said.

Speedster Sean Abbott is also back in the squad for the remaining alongside uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster, who was added ahead of the second Test in Adelaide.