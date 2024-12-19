IND vs AUS: Watch Virat Kohli gets angry at Melbourne airport; here's why

Tensions flared at Melbourne Airport as India’s cricket superstar, Virat Kohli, was caught in a heated confrontation with a TV journalist just days before the crucial fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fiery exchange occurred after Kohli arrived in Melbourne, fresh off the heels of a dramatic draw in Brisbane that left the series level at 1-1. Virat loses his cool on TV journalists

According to reports from Australia’s Channel 7, Kohli seemed visibly upset by the presence of cameras aimed at his family, particularly his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The confrontation was brief, but the photos that surfaced showed the star batter exchanging sharp words with the journalist before storming off. While no video footage was released, Channel 7 speculated that Kohli’s frustration stemmed from the media intrusion into his private life.

Kohli, fiercely protective of his family’s privacy, has always been vocal about safeguarding his loved ones from excessive media attention. This incident echoes his previous request in 2022, where he urged the media to respect his daughter Vamika’s privacy. In February, the couple welcomed their second child, son Akaay, adding to their growing desire for peace and privacy during high-profile travel and match days.

Amidst the off-field drama, Kohli is also battling a lean patch with the bat. With just 126 runs in five innings during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, and an underwhelming year overall, Kohli’s form has been a talking point. In nine Tests this year, he has managed only 376 runs at a disappointing average of 25.06. Despite a memorable century in the second innings of the Perth Test, the weight of expectations looms large as the Indian cricket star prepares for another intense battle on the field.