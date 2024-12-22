IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Why does Shubman Gill need big runs at MCG?

At every net session, it becomes clear why India believes in Shubman Gill. He plays shots that are supposed to be difficult with such ease. There was a pull shot at the Gabba, to a ball climbing towards his rib cage, which showcased his remarkable skill. He subtly adjusted his torso, just a small shift, followed by a swivel of the back foot to guide the ball precisely where he wanted it to go.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India sweats it out in the nets at the MCG In cricket, the eye test is a basic measure of a batter’s skill. It assesses how comfortable they look in the middle. Are they moving into the ball, or are they stuck on the crease? Are they hurried by quality bowling, or do they make it look effortless? Gill has been very good at passing the eye test in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but despite his ease at the crease, his highest score so far is just 31. This pattern has persisted for some time.

In Birmingham 2022, during India’s attempt to extend their 2-1 lead in the Pataudi Trophy, Gill began his innings with a couple of crisp drives, followed by a disdainful pull shot off Stuart Broad. Each shot was a natural instinct, and it helped him reach 17 runs off 20 balls. But letting his instincts take over led to his dismissal for 17 off 24 balls, when he was baited by James Anderson’s wide delivery.

Shubman Gill Test batting record outside India Country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s In Australia 2020-2024 5 9 1 319 91 39.87 511 62.42 0 2 0 44 2 In Bangladesh 2022-2022 2 4 0 157 110 39.25 266 59.02 1 0 0 14 4 In England 2021-2023 3 6 0 88 28 14.66 158 55.69 0 0 0 12 0 In South Africa 2023-2024 2 4 0 74 36 18.5 115 64.34 0 0 0 13 0 In West Indies 2023-2023 2 3 1 45 29* 22.5 60 75 0 0 0 4 0 Since Gill announced himself almost four years ago, with a crucial 91 off 146 balls in India’s win at the Gabba, his highest score outside Asia has been 36. In 16 innings across Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, he has only accumulated 267 runs, averaging just 17.80.

Gill has developed a habit of looking brilliant and then getting out unexpectedly. Earlier this week at the Gabba, he middled a wide ball from Mitchell Starc into a packed slip cordon, where Mitchell Marsh took a stunning catch. Ironically, Gill had spoken before the match about the importance of getting big first-innings runs. Despite his attacking prowess, his inconsistency continues to frustrate, as his natural flair occasionally fails to convert into big scores.

Shubman's performance in Australia Shubman Gill has played 5 Test matches in Australia between 2020 and 2024, accumulating 319 runs in 9 innings, with one not out. His highest score stands at 91 which he scored at the Gabba, and he averages 39.87 in these matches. Gill has struck at 62.42, facing 511 balls in total. Despite not registering a century, he has managed two half-centuries and has yet to be dismissed for a duck. He has also hit 44 fours and 2 sixes in his Australian Test career so far, showing glimpses of his potential, though his consistency remains an area for improvement. Shubman Gill against current Aussie bowlers Shubman Gill has never feared any bowler when he takes the pitch and has already faced a series of lethal pacers. Here is how the batter has fared against the current crop of Australian bowlers which can give us a fair bit of knowledge as to what can we expect in the Boxing Day Test as well. Australia's most feared pacer, Mitchell Starc wasn't able to get Gill's dismissal earlier but has managed to bag his scalp on 2 occassions this time.

Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Starc in Tests Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2020 29 27 0 17 6 0 107.4 - 2021 62 67 0 41 8 2 92.5 - 2023 43 50 0 27 4 0 86 - 2024 29 36 2 25 5 0 80.6 14.5 Scott Boland hasn't bowled much to Gill, but still has 3 dismissals against the top order batter. He sent Gill back to the pavilion this year as well. Scott Boland hasn't bowled much to Gill, but still has 3 dismissals against the top order batter. He sent Gill back to the pavilion this year as well.

Also Read

Shubman Gill vs Scott Boland in Tests Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2023 5 15 2 12 0 0 33.3 2.5 2024 8 18 1 11 0 0 44.4 8 Aussie veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has also caught Gill off guard at times, getting him out on 3 occassions since 2021. He is yet to take Gill's wicket this year though. Aussie veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has also caught Gill off guard at times, getting him out on 3 occassions since 2021. He is yet to take Gill's wicket this year though.

Shubman Gill vs Nathan Lyon in Tests Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2020 7 12 0 9 1 0 58.3 - 2021 30 71 1 55 4 0 42.3 30 2023 35 104 2 81 2 1 33.7 17.5 2024 1 1 0 0 0 0 100 -

Shubman Gill vs Pat Cummins in Tests Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2020 23 37 1 28 4 0 62.2 23 2021 36 93 2 78 5 0 38.7 18 2023 22 15 0 7 4 0 146.7 - 2024 22 29 0 18 3 0 75.9 -

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has proved to be a good bowler for his side this series is yet to take Gill's wicket. he has dismissed the top order batter 3 times during the start of Shubman's career, back in 2020 and 2021.