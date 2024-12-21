IND vs AUS: After Kohli, Australian media targets Jadeja; here's why

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is heating up. Following verbal exchanges between players during the first three Tests, the Australian media has seemingly joined the fray, portraying Indian players in a poor light ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on December 26.

In the latest instance, some Australian media outlets alleged that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who attended a press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, refused to answer questions from local media and interacted only with Hindi media before leaving.

Jadeja was in a rush

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Top-order's performance crucial at MCG, says Jadeja Indian journalists at the press conference reported that it was primarily organised for the Indian media, though local reporters also joined. They defended Jadeja, stating he was genuinely in a rush, and accused the Australian media of overreacting. The Indian team management clarified that Jadeja did not intend to avoid the English media but had to leave early to catch the team bus. However, the Australian media dismissed this explanation, accusing the Indian camp of being "disorganised and hopeless." This sentiment was expressed in a video shared by a local media outlet on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Two incidents before the Boxing Day Test

Before the Jadeja controversy, Indian batter Virat Kohli was involved in a spat with a local media house. Known for valuing his privacy, Kohli was reportedly upset when cameras filmed him and his family at the airport. This incident occurred while journalists were interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, but attention shifted to Kohli when he was spotted.

Kohli, frustrated by the intrusion, confronted a TV reporter. However, the situation was later clarified as a misunderstanding. Kohli was assured that his children had not been filmed, and he resolved the matter amicably, shaking hands with the reporter. His reaction underscored his commitment to protecting his family’s privacy.

Is Indian resilience taking a toll?

Australia hosted the first three Tests of the ongoing five-match series at Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane—venues where the hosts have exceptional records. Cricket experts anticipated Australia securing a 3-0 lead after these matches. However, like their previous tour, the Indian side has stood resilient, keeping the series level at 1-1, which seems to have caused visible frustration in the Australian camp.