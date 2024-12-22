IND vs AUS: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma ahead of Boxing Day Test

The Indian captain was seen sitting on a chair with his cricket gear off, his left knee strapped, though the injury didn’t seem too serious at first glance. However, medical staff will be closely monitoring his condition as the team prepares for the crucial MCG encounter. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: KL Rahul attended to by physio after getting hit on hand Team India is facing a significant injury scare just days before the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. Skipper Rohit Sharma was reportedly struck on the knee during a routine net session. Despite the discomfort, Rohit initially attempted to continue batting, but the pain eventually forced him to seek medical attention.The Indian captain was seen sitting on a chair with his cricket gear off, his left knee strapped, though the injury didn’t seem too serious at first glance. However, medical staff will be closely monitoring his condition as the team prepares for the crucial MCG encounter.

The rest of the Indian squad participated in the nets, with several players showcasing their skills. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was bowling at full speed, and both Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep impressed with their performances, according to a report by the *Times of India*. Virat Kohli, who has been struggling for form recently, faced side-arm bowlers and spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to fine-tune his technique ahead of the match. Rohit's bad run of form

Rohit’s injury scare adds to the pressure surrounding his form. The captain has not been in his best touch, particularly while batting at No. 6, raising doubts about his future in Test cricket. Speculation about him potentially stepping away from the longer format in the coming months has been fueled, especially after the retirement of India’s premier spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, following the Brisbane Test.

Fortunately, it was later reported that Rohit was able to recover from the knee blow and appeared to be fine. He will continue to be monitored closely, but for now, it seems that the skipper’s injury is not severe enough to rule him out of the upcoming Test match. With the Melbourne Test rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma’s fitness as India looks to secure a crucial win in the series.