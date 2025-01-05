IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir has his say on Rohit and Kohli's future

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: 5 reasons why India failed to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has expressed confidence in the abilities of struggling veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, asserting that both players still have the hunger to excel in Test cricket. Gambhir's comments came after India’s disappointing 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following Australia’s dominant 6-wicket win in the final Test, which not only secured them the BGT after 10 years but also knocked India out of the World Test Championship final race.

Gautam Gambhir on Rohit and Kohli's future Despite their recent struggles, Gambhir emphasized that Rohit and Kohli are both determined players who will make decisions about their future with the team's best interest in mind. “They are tough people with hunger, they'll decide what is best for Indian cricket,” Gambhir stated during the post-match media interaction.

Rohit Sharma, after enduring a prolonged lean patch, rested himself from the final Test, while Kohli also faced challenges, being dismissed in the slips eight times during the series. Nonetheless, Gambhir praised Rohit's accountability and leadership at the top, highlighting the importance of fairness within the team: “To keep the dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone.”

The head coach also pointed out that players must show commitment to red-ball cricket, suggesting that those who wish to remain part of the Indian Test setup should demonstrate their dedication in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy. This statement seemed to target senior players who have often opted not to participate in the prestigious domestic tournament, a trend that has raised concerns about their commitment to Test cricket.