How India fared in the Test series in Australia in the 21st century

India lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years with a six-wicket loss to Australia on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Sunday. Australian chased down the 162-run target in 27 overs with Travis Head (34 not out) and Beau Webster (39 not out) taking the team home. India lost the five-match series 1-3. Their only win on the tour came in the first Test in Perth. Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.

India had won the previous four series against Australia, two at home and as many Down Under.

Lets look at how the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series transpired in 21st century:

India's first Down Under series against Australia was in 2003-04 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. India drew the first Test in Brisbane before winning the second Test in Adelaide to go 1-0 up in the series. Australia made a comeback and won the third Test in Melbourne by 9 wickets to level the series 1-1. Both sides then settled for a draw in the fourth and final match at Sydney, ending the tour with a draw. India retained the trophy as they were the holders from the last edition. Rahul Dravid (619 runs) and Anil Kumble (24 wickets) were India’s top performers during the series.

2007-08: Lost

India’s tour of Australia under the leadership of Anil Kumble in 2007-08 ended in heartbreak, as the home team won the series 2-1. Australia took an early lead by winning the first two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney by 337 and 122 runs, respectively. India pulled one back by winning the third Test in Perth by 72 runs before settling for a draw in the final Test at Adelaide. This gave the home team a 2-1 series win—their first in the 21st century on home soil against India. Sachin Tendulkar (493 runs) and Anil Kumble (20 wickets) were India’s top performers during the series.

2011-12: Lost

India's worst outing in a Test series in Australia came during their 2011-12 tour under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Australia won all four Tests of the series—first in Melbourne (122 runs), second in Sydney (Innings and 68 runs), third in Perth (Innings and 37 runs), and finally, the fourth and final Test in Adelaide (298 runs)—to complete a clean sweep of the series, 4-0. Virat Kohli (300 runs) and Zaheer Khan (15 wickets) were India’s top performers during this series.

2014-15: Lost

India’s winless streak against Australia in Down Under conditions continued during their 2014-15 tour under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Once again, it was the home team that took the early lead, winning the first two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane by 48 runs and 4 wickets, respectively, to go 2-0 up in the series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, with brilliant batting performances, tried to lead a comeback, but India could only manage two draws in the final two Tests at Melbourne and Sydney, resulting in a 2-0 series loss to the home team. Virat Kohli (692 runs) and Mohammad Shami (15 wickets) led India’s charge during the series.

2018-19: Won

India made history during their 2018-19 tour of Australia under Virat Kohli's leadership, as they finally recorded their first Test series win against Australia in Down Under conditions. The series began with India winning the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs, before Australia won the second Test by 146 runs in Perth to level the series at 1-1. India regained the lead, winning the third Test at Melbourne by 137 runs, and secured a draw in the fourth and final Test at Sydney, clinching the series 2-1. Cheteshwar Pujara (521 runs) and Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets) were India’s top performers during this historic series win in Australia.

2020-21: Won

While India had already broken their winless streak in Australia with the 2018-19 series, their 2020-21 tour will forever be etched in Test cricket history as one of the greatest comeback stories of all time. The series started with India recording the lowest Test score of all time—being dismissed for just 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Indian skipper Virat Kohli returned to India after the first Test, and Ajinkya Rahane was named the stand-in captain for the rest of the series. Rahane’s brilliant century during the second Test in Melbourne helped India win the Test by 8 wickets, leveling the series at 1-1. In the third Test, it was gutsy innings from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari that secured a hard-fought draw, setting the stage for the fourth and final Test at what was considered Australia’s fortress. Despite having most of their senior players out of the squad due to injury and all odds stacked against them, the visitors came out all guns blazing to create history. India, with half-centuries from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar in the first innings, followed by Mohammad Siraj’s maiden five-wicket haul and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shubman Gill in the second innings, secured a historic win at The Gabba, Brisbane, to win the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant (300 runs) and Mohammad Siraj (13 wickets) were India’s top performers in the series.