WTC 2025 points table: AUS vs SA final on June 11; India knocked out

India cricket team failed to qualify for the third consecutive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after losing the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. With Australia clinching the series 3-1 and winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after almost a decade, Pat Cummins' men locked for a fascinating WTC final clash with South Africa. Australia vs South Africa WTC final will take place on June 11, 2025 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The road for India's WTC final 2025 was not easy as they not only had to win the match against Australia in Sydney but also rely on Sri Lanka to clean sweep the Kangaroos in two-match Test series, starting January 27, at home.

ALSO READ: India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table pos team played won lost draw Ded points pct 1 South Africa (Q) 11 7 3 1 0 88 66.67 2 Australia (Q) 17 11 4 2 10 130 63.73 3 India (E) 19 9 8 2 2 114 50 4 New Zealand (E) 14 7 7 0 3 81 48.21 5 Sri Lanka (E) 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45 6 England (E) 22 11 10 1 22 114 43.18 7 Bangladesh (E) 12 4 8 0 3 45 31.25 8 Pakistan (E) 11 4 7 0 8 40 30.3 9 West Indies (E) 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24 As it has been transpired throughout the five-match Test series between India and Australia, the Indian team is in transition and in the next WTC cycle, which begins with India's tour of England in June 2025, some big names in Indian Test cricket won't make it to the India squad.

WTC final 2025 date and time, South Africa vs Australia Test final live streaming and telecast

When will World Test Championship final 2025 take place?

The ICC World Test Championship final 2025 will take place on June 11-15, 2025.

Which teams will lock horns in WTC final 2025?

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the WTC final 2025. South Africa qualified for the final after topping the WTC points table 2023-25 while Australia are at the second spot with two matches remaining in the current WTC cycle.

At what venue South Africa vs Australia Test final will take place?

South Africa vs Australia WTC final 2025, which starts on June 11, will be hosted by Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs Australia WTC final 2025?

Star Sports will live telecast SA vs AUS WTC final 2025.

How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia WTC final in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live telecast WTC final between the Proteas and the Kangaroos.